Bicep Nyet Berapi: Khairul Aming Serves Fitness Inspiration And Malaysians Are In Awe

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Food content creator Khairul Aming never fails to surprise Malaysians.

He just recently released an all-new sambal product which sold out in mere minutes and made RM2 million from it, and now he’s serving up an inspirational fitness transformation.

Through a video uploaded on Threads, the successful entrepreneur flashed his bulging biceps and flattened belly at the gym.

“This is the result after losing 24kg in one year,” he said in the post.

Khairul shared that he consistently went to the gym despite being exhausted for the past year.

“From the time I was building Rembayung, shooting puasa videos, all the way to the launch of Sambal Nyet Bilis, I always ate clean and exercised. This is the outcome of maintaining discipline for a year,” he added.

The video alternates between clips of himself working out on weight training machines at the gym, and the time before his body transformation.

The difference, is quite obvious.

Many left comments saying they feel inspired to exercise and achieve better health and fitness after seeing Khairul’s video.

“Ok it’s not impossible. I’m going to start a diet tomorrow. I’m 104kg now but I was 84kg before,” said one Threads user.

“If we want to, we can. Busy is just an excuse. Congratulations KA, you are proof that even while living a busy life, you still manage to work out,” said another user.

Success in mind, body, and wealth

Khairul is no stranger to success, but he’s also very familiar with stress and hardship.

He has built a very popular sambal empire with his own two hands, managed not to go crazy with all the difficulties that come with a self-owned business, and kept himself physically healthy above everything else.

Videos and photos of him looking visibly exhausted or falling asleep during a production shoot are all over social media now. In fact, many have previously expressed concern over his mental and phsyical wellbeing.

However, the recent video seems to show that we have nothing to worry about when it comes to Khairul’s health.

On the money front, Khairul hit the jackpot after launching his new Sambal Nyet Bilis last Friday night (7 August).

He broke five TikTok Malaysia records including hitting the highest revenue in a single livestream, generating RM2 million in under two minutes, reaching the highest peak of concurrent viewers, becoming the first and sole member of the “3 Million Club” on TikTok Malaysia, and launching a product from the highest point of the tallest building in Malaysia.

Khairul has long been an inspiration to Malaysians in terms of achieving success, being hardworking, and keeping oneself humble. Now, he’s inspiring the rakyat to stay healthy.

READ MORE: Khairul Aming Sets Five New TikTok Records In Sambal Nyet Bilis Launch

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