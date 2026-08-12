Bersama’s Wong Chen Calls PKR Exit A ‘Difficult But Necessary’ Decision

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Former Subang MP Wong Chen is now officially a Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) member after leaving PKR.

Describing his decision to leave PKR as a “very difficult” but necessary move, Wong said he personally went to the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya to submit his resignation with immediate effect.

The three-term Subang MP said his resignation letter was handed to the party at about 11am, formally ending his 17-year stint with PKR.

“This was a very difficult decision, but absolutely necessary.

“The letter was handed to the party at 11am. I have officially left PKR, the party that I served for the last 17 years,” he told a press conference at Bersama headquarters in Puchong, today.

READ MORE: Wong Chen Resigns As Subang MP, Citing Loss Of Constituency Fund Access

Wong said his decision to join Bersama did not violate the country’s anti-hopping laws, while expressing enthusiasm about contributing to his new party as a technocrat, particularly in policy development.

Wong had on Monday announced that he had vacated his Subang seat prior to today’s press conference.

He said political parties needed to clearly articulate their positions on issues instead of merely talking about reform.

“Every political party needs to show its real position on every matter, not just talk about reform,” he said.

READ MORE: Subang Residents Won’t Lose Govt Assistance, But Gain A New ‘Postman’, Says PKR Leader

Wong Chen (third from left) has been unveiled as Bersama member today.

Wong also said he was looking forward to working with former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli in Bersama, amid what he described as a “very toxic phase” in Malaysian politics.

He said there was a need for a multiracial political party capable of providing a stronger check on the government.

On his reasons for leaving PKR, Wong did not deny that personal factors had influenced his decision, including the Government’s decision to remove him from his position as non-executive chairman of Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd in May.

Asked whether he would seek to contest the Subang parliamentary seat again in a future election, Wong said the decision would ultimately be left to Bersama.

“The presumption is, of course, that I will be working in Subang,” he said.

However, with his tenure as Subang MP now over, Wong said there were practical matters to attend to, including removing the signage from his constituency office and meeting residents to explain his decision.

He acknowledged that not everyone was pleased with his move, although he said the response on social media had largely been positive.

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