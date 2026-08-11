[Watch] “How Can A Storm Make The Moon And Star Disappear?” – Terengganu’s Flag Explanation Raises More Questions

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“How could a storm or strong winds make one side of the Jalur Gemilang disappear?”

That was among the reactions from netizens following an incident in Terengganu where a Malaysian flag displayed at Dataran Batu Buruk appeared to be missing the crescent and star.

On Threads, user @mkhairulazri_ questioned the explanation surrounding the incident, saying the Terengganu state government should simply acknowledge the mistake rather than offer different explanations.

“Storm, tornado, whatever. It is obvious that one side is missing. If it is a mistake, just admit it. People will forget about it in two or three days,” the user wrote.

In the comments section, @th3b0ldman shared a poster featuring Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh, who has previously spoken out against incidents involving the Jalur Gemilang being displayed upside down.

Another user, @jwcallistus, shared a screenshot of a HarakahDaily report which had previously questioned an incident involving an allegedly defective Jalur Gemilang.

Meanwhile, @wafty.ali offered what the user described as the most logical explanation — that the flag may have been manufactured with the crescent and star printed only on one side.

“This one was definitely only sewn on one side. I don’t think the other side came off,” the user wrote.

The reactions followed two explanations offered by the state’s Menteri Besar and Kuala Terengganu mayor.

Both offered their explanations after a video circulated on social media showing the Jalur Gemilang being flown at Dataran Batu Buruk with the crescent and star seemingly absent.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar described the incident as a technical error, while assuring that an investigation would be carried out.

“Whatever the case, we will conduct an investigation to ensure this does not happen again, regardless of who installed the flag, including members of the public and others,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

As for Kuala Terengganu mayor Lizan Che Mat, he told the national news agency that the Jalur Gemilang in question had gone up “complete”.

However, the crescent and star were believed to have come undone following strong winds.

This is because the flag that was used was not printed, but sewn.

“After this, we will not sew anymore, we will buy a ready-made perfect one to prevent this incident from happening again,” he had said.

READ MORE: [Watch] Man Questions Silence After Upside-Down Jalur Gemilang Car Owner Identified As Malay

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