Umno Youth Offers Free Legal Aid To Perodua Aruz Driver In Ferrari Road Rage Case, Despite Amicable Settlement

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Umno Youth has offered free legal representation to the Perodua Aruz driver involved in a viral highway altercation with a Ferrari driver, even as both parties have reportedly settled the matter privately.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the wing is prepared to arrange lawyers at no charge should the case proceed to court, adding that justice should not be contingent on financial means.

Akmal said he had initially opted not to intervene but reconsidered after the Ferrari driver publicly maintained he was not at fault.

The offer follows a viral video showing a 40-year-old Ferrari driver allegedly assaulting a 35-year-old Aruz driver during a road rage incident on the North-South Expressway (PLUS). Both men were seen wrestling before one fell to the ground.

Despite the two drivers having met and reached an amicable settlement at their own request, police investigations under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code are continuing.

This Is Not The First Time

Umno Youth has a documented pattern of deploying its Legal Secretariat to offer free legal aid during high-profile or viral public incidents.

Under Akmal, the wing extended the same offer to protestors arrested at the GARAH rally in Kuala Lumpur in February 2026, citing constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

Before that, in May 2021, the wing stepped in for 20 youths arrested following a street protest in Parit Raja, Johor, explicitly framing it as support for lower-income families who could not afford private lawyers during the pandemic.

That same year, then-chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki launched an online legal aid platform to help ordinary citizens appeal steep RM10,000 MCO fines — many issued for minor infractions like not wearing a mask.

The Aruz driver offer follows the same playbook: a viral incident, a sympathetic underdog, and Umno Youth positioned as the accessible alternative to expensive private legal representation.

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