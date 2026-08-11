Subang Residents Won’t Lose Govt Assistance, But Gain A New ‘Postman’, Says PKR Leader

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Subang constituents won’t be left without government assistance after Wong Chen’s resignation as its MP with allocations set to continue, says a PKR division leader.

PKR Puchong division chief Zaihasri Jaafar said the allocations would still be channelled through the Prime Minister’s Department, describing the situation as merely a change in the “postman” delivering the assistance.

“The allocation for Subang residents will still come from the Prime Minister’s Department. Only the postman has changed,” he told TRP.

Zaihasri said the continuity of services to residents would remain intact as the party, rather than individual.

He acknowledged that Wong’s resignation could come as a surprise to some voters, particularly those unfamiliar with the internal disciplinary mechanisms and workings of a political party.

“I am not sure if the resignation will affect voters’ confidence, but I am certain some of them may be slightly shocked because they are less familiar with the internal disciplinary mechanisms and how political parties operate,” he said.

READ MORE: Wong Chen Resigns As Subang MP, Citing Loss Of Constituency Fund Access

Zaihasri said voters should not be concerned about being neglected, pointing to other parliamentary constituencies where representatives had fallen out with their parties but constituency welfare continued through the appointment of new parliamentary coordinators.

On speculation that Wong’s resignation could trigger further departures from PKR, Zaihasri said the party’s administration and its responsibility to the people would continue regardless.

“Resignations of this nature can, on one hand, be seen as a protest against the Government, or as betraying the mandate of voters who elected MPs based on the party they represented.

“For me, as a party member and branch chief, the party’s administration and service to the people will continue. As long as PKR leads the Government, this ship remains strong even when it is occasionally hit by small waves like this. That is what a struggle is about.”

Zaihasri added that if other PKR leaders wished to resign, they were free to do so, saying the party would ultimately be stronger without individuals he described as a “thorn in the flesh”.

“If there are others who want to resign, go ahead. The party will be cleansed of its thorns, and the people do not need to entertain leaders who are too preoccupied with political drama.”

Wong announced on Monday that he had officially stepped down as Subang MP and this was also acknowledged by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul who had notified the Election Commission (EC).

Wong had previously lamented the blocking of constituent funding allocations via the MyKHAS portal after he was linked with Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama).

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