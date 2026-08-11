Opposition Questions Govt’s Seriousness Over Tabung Haji RCI Special Sitting

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Opposition MPs have questioned the Government’s seriousness in conducting a special Parliament sitting on the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report into Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), saying the session amounted to little more than a ministerial briefing.

Bachok MP Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman told TRP that opposition lawmakers had been prepared to debate the report, but the absence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is now recovering from surgery, turned the session into what he described as a less meaningful exercise.

“We, the opposition MPs, were ready. However, the Prime Minister could not attend.

“Therefore, the opposition requested that the sitting be postponed. If the Prime Minister were present, we could debate the report and there would be a process of accountability,” he said.

READ MORE: Tabung Haji Drops Midnight Explanation, Defends 2018 Bailout

The PAS MP, who is also political secretary to party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, said PN had already named 15 representatives to take part in the special debate.

“This means we genuinely wanted to participate in the debate. But the debate should be serious and have an impact,” he said.

Mohd Syahir also questioned why the RCI report had not been placed under an embargo before being presented in Parliament.

“Normally, an RCI report is first tabled in Parliament under embargo before being made public.

“However, the Tabung Haji RCI report was different. It was made public earlier during the Negeri Sembilan state election and only later tabled in Parliament.

“Therefore, there is no difference whether we debate it outside or inside the House, unless the Prime Minister is present to provide answers,” he said.

Meanwhile, PAS deputy president and Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also criticised the Government for holding a special sitting without taking what he considered meaningful steps to address the findings.

“We are disappointed that the Government is not serious about tabling the RCI. The report should have been debated, followed by appropriate action.

“Unfortunately, it was merely a ministerial briefing. There was no motion and no action plan.

“MPs have travelled from far just to listen and debate, but there is little meaning if it is merely a ministerial briefing. It should have been presented by the Prime Minister,” he said.

READ MORE: RCI Bombshell: How Did Tabung Haji Pay Bonuses While Losing Money?

Earlier today, a large number of PN opposition MPs walked out of the Dewan Rakyat after their request to postpone the special sitting on the Tabung Haji RCI report was rejected by Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Johari maintained that the sitting would proceed as scheduled, with the briefing delivered by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

The RCI report, among other findings, revealed that Tabung Haji had drawn down its reserves to pay hibah in 2012, 2014 and 2016, despite concerns over its financial position.

The report also found that the institution continued paying substantial bonuses to its employees between 2010 and 2017, including during periods when it was found to be in deficit.

READ MORE: “Creative Accounting” Could Indicate Criminal Intent, Says Crime Analyst

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.