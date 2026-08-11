Heavy Haze Descends On Parts Of Malaysia, AQI At Unhealthy Levels

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Many Malaysians woke up to a heavy cloud of haze which seems to have engulfed parts of the country overnight.

With the faint smell of something burning and no rays of sunlight peeking through clouds, we immediately checked the Air Quality Index (AQI) and found that Kuala Lumpur’s air quality stood at an unhealthy 141 as of 8am today (11 August).

Meanwhile, Ipoh’s AQI stood at 106 (unhealthy for sensitive groups) and other parts of the peninsula had moderate air pollution levels below 100.

East Malaysia has taken the brunt of the haze, with AQI levels ranging from 130 to 170 as of this morning.

In Sarawak, Kuching recorded the highest AQI of 170, and Bintulu stood at 155. Over in Sabah, Kota Kinabalu an AQI of 130 was recorded several kilometers north of the city.

What’s causing the haze?

According to The Star, the return of the seasonal haze is likely due to dry weather and the intensifying El Nino phenomenon, along with fires in Indonesia.

The news daily quoted Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) climatologist Prof Dr Fredolin Tangang as saying the situation being consistent with the effects of a strong El Nino, which is expected to intensify towards the end of 2026.

“Drier conditions in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia have increased the risk of forest fires, while prevailing south-westerly winds during the Southwest Monsoon are helping carry smoke towards Sarawak,” he said, adding that the current El Nino is forecasted to be much stronger than the effects felt during the 1997-1998 and 2015-2016 episodes previously.

Fredolin also warned that northern states in the peninsula could experience hotter and drier conditions early next year, while southern Sarawak may be affected by transboundary haze from Kalimantan. He also mentioned that norther Sarawak and Sabah might face drier conditions that raises the risk of local fires as well.

A meteorologist at Universiti Malaya, Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Azizan Abu Samah, said July to September is commonly the open-burning season in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

He noted that the current situation was similar to conditions seen during the 2019 haze episode.

“Since the haze is mainly transboundary, rainfall in Kuala Lumpur can wash out and clean the air, but this is only temporary because prevailing Southwesterly winds can bring the smoke back,” said Azizan.

He added that the situation could persist until September, particularly if dry conditions continue in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

What to do during the hazy season

As a friendly reminder, Malaysians should minimize exposure to the haze by staying indoors as much as possible.

For sensitive groups, wear an N95 mask when outdoors and drink plenty of water — ideally eight to ten glasses daily — to flush out toxins from your body.

While at home, keep any windows or balcony closed at all time to prevent polluted air accumulating in your house or apartment and run an air purifier if you have one.

Those who have respiratory conditions such as asthma or bronchitis should pay extra attention to their health, and seek a medical professional if breathing becomes difficult.

And for the love of God please dont bakar sampah or daun kering at this time.

READ MORE: “Super” El Nino: What Does This Mean For Malaysia?

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