Dad Claims 9YO Son Dismissed By School After He Was Beaten By Senior

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A nine-year-old student at a tahfiz school in Kedah was allegedly punched in the face and kicked in the back by a 15-year-old senior, and subsequently dismissed from the school while his alleged attacker received a suspension pending investigation

The assault came to light when the boy’s father, Shamsul Azrin Man, 45, collected his son for a week-long school holiday and noticed bruising on his face. The boy initially claimed the injuries were from a fall before admitting he had been punched by an older student while wiping tables at the school canteen, and kicked in the back.

Shamsul immediately contacted the ustaz at the tahfiz school, but the ustaz claimed he was unaware of the incident.

After lodging a police report, Shamsul and his wife took their son to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital to be medically examined. Results showed that the boy had bruising but no serious injuries.

Shamsul felt saddened because his son wanted to study at a tahfiz school to become an ustaz, but is now traumatised to return to school.

Despite refusing to return to school, the boy is still determined to become an ustaz. According to The Vibes, Shamsul plans to transfer his son to another religious school.

Shamsul is also dissatisfied with the school for allegedly dismissing his son following the incident while the older student only received a suspension.

Kota Setar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Syed Basri Syed Ali said the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and the police have recorded a statement from the older student.

They’re now awaiting for the victim’s medical report before proceeding with any further action.

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