Dad Claims 9YO Son Dismissed By School After He Was Beaten By Senior
The young boy was allegedly punched in the face and kicked in the back by a 15 year old student.
Credit: Eshvar/TRP & Kedah Version/FB
In Brief
- A nine-year-old tahfiz school student was allegedly punched and kicked by a 15-year-old senior at the school canteen.
- The victim's father is dissatisfied as his son was dismissed from school while the attacker only received a suspension.
- Police are investigating under Section 323 of the Penal Code and await the victim's medical report before further action.