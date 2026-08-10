The “Self-Help Singh” Is Coming To KL To Impart His Wisdom

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When life gets tough, some people will turn to various self-help methods. These could be in the form of books, a daily mantra, routine activities, motivation camps, or even sessions with an expert in the field.

Any method of self-help are generally upfliting and motivating, to help lift an individual out of a rut or a bad headspace.

However, there are times when we need to take a more realistic look at life and know when to give up, for our own sakes.

One self-help “guru” who made a name for himself on social media has been imparting words of wisdom that may sound counter-productive at first, but is oddly soothing and reassuring too as he tells you that in a way, everything will be alright.

How Masood Boomgaard’s character resonated with over a million people

In an age where humans have made significant progress in psychology, Masood Boomgaard presents a new kind of therapy via comedy.

On Instagram, where he has already amassed nearly 2 million followers, Boomgaard’s “Self-Help Singh” character imparts advice and wisdom that is the opposite of motivational.

His viral breakthrough came from a video he posted on social media where he tells viewers to just take a sick day if they cannot tolerate difficult clients and bosses.

Many have also joked about hiring Boomgaard as their therapist, saying they have more trust in him and feel that they should be paying him for his advice.

Disclaimer: Self-Help Singh is there for those who just want a hilarious demotivational character to get them through the day. Those who have a serious mental condition should seek a qualified and licenced therapist.

Ironically, Boomgaard was also struggling with mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, he found a creative outlet through his online persona that helped him through it, which also made him famous.

Self-Help Singh is coming to Kuala Lumpur this week

If you’re a fan of Boomgaard’s demotivational character and looking to hear his wise words from the man himself, you’re in luck because he’ll be performing live on stage this 14 August at 8pm at DeStage@JayaOne.

Tickets are already being sold via ticketmelon in several categories:

CAT 1 (witht meet and greet): RM199

CAT 2: RM108

CAT 3: RM98

CAT 4: RM88

So, if you’ve been having a hard week, a night of laughs and relatable quotes from Self-Help Singh might just be what the guru ordered.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.