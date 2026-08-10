Tengku Ampuan Pahang’s IVF Foundation Mourns Death Of Its First Baby, Born After 17-Year Wait

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The first baby born under the Tunku Azizah Fertility Foundation (TAFF) initiative nearly two decades ago has died. Jaden Samuel Desen was born on 19 June 2006, but passed away on 8 August.

Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said Jaden held a special place in TAFF’s history.

In a statement posted on the Kesultanan Pahang Instagram page, Tunku Azizah, TAFF founder and lifetime chairman, expressed her sorrow over Jaden’s death. Describing him as her “first grandchild,” she said he was a symbol of hope for couples who had long awaited the joy of having a child.

She conveyed her condolences to Jaden’s family and prayed they would be granted strength, patience, and fortitude in facing this trying time. She added that the loss was deeply felt by the TAFF community.

Couple Ps. Jeremiah Vennga and Sis. Phebe Shanty waited 17 years before they were blessed with Jaden through in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment with TAFF.

Tunku Azizah previously shared that she underwent 16 rounds of IVF abroad. She managed to conceive on the 17th round. The experience gave her deep insight into the struggles couples face during fertility treatment.

Since then, she set up TAFF in 2004 to help sponsor fertility treatments to less fortunate couples.

IVF in Malaysia

Jaden was born into a generation that grew up as IVF became increasingly accessible in Malaysia — nearly two decades after the country’s first IVF baby, a healthy girl, was delivered on 10 March 1987, in a breakthrough led by Dr Haris Hamzah.

When he was born in 2006, fertility treatment, while available, remained a private and often stigmatised subject for many Malaysian families.

Two decades on, the landscape has shifted considerably. IVF has become a mainstream fertility solution across the country, with fertility centres across Kuala Lumpur, Penang and beyond operating at standards competitive with international medical centres.

Research to date indicates that IVF-conceived children develop with comparable cognitive function and physical health to naturally conceived children, with no evidence of shortened lifespan.

The cause of Jaden’s death has not been disclosed.

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