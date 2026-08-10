Petron Turns 176 Klang Valley Stations Into RM4.90 Meal Pit Stops For Motorists

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Petron Malaysia is turning 176 of its stations in Klang Valley as Pit Stops for motorists to grab a quick combo meal at RM4.90 from 1 August to 30 September.

The combo meal consists of one food item and one beverage, available from 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

Shaliza Mohd Sidek, Head of Retail Business, Petron Malaysia said that Petron’s Pit Stop was introduced to make it easier for motorists to enjoy a quick, affordable meal while refuelling along the way.

“With many commuters in the Klang Valley spending one to two hours on the road each day, especially during peak hours, daily travel often means skipping breakfast, delaying meals, or making unplanned food purchases,” Shaliza said in her speech during the launch of Petron’s Pit Stop campaign at Petron New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) KL bound today.

Shaliza added that the campaign strengthens Petron’s commitment to being a reliable companion for motorists, providing added value through its extensive network of service stations where customers can conveniently refuel their vehicles and recharge themselves.

“As a company that serves thousands of motorists daily, Petron understands the importance of making every journey more comfortable and convenient.

“Through Petron’s Pit Stop, we hope to be a trusted companion for customers by providing an affordable refreshment option whenever they stop by our stations,” she added.

Petron’s Pit Stop was launched by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

Hannah (centre) said that data from the Petron’s Pit Stop campaign would help the government come up with better aid programme in the future.

Meanwhile, after the programme launching, Hanah said data gathered through the Petron Pit Stop programme could be used by the government to better understand people’s movement patterns and translate those insights into more targeted packages and initiatives in the future.

Hannah said while initiatives such as affordable food and beverages alone would not solve traffic congestion, the data collected through the programme could help the government identify commuting patterns and develop policies that better cater to working Malaysians.

“As I have explained, bihun, coffee and kuih are not the solution to traffic congestion. But when combined with initiatives like this, they can help facilitate people’s daily movement.

“We can use some of this data to see the impact. This is just the beginning. Through campaigns like this, Petron can collect data which we can then analyse to identify patterns — for example, people who work in Kuala Lumpur and travel between 6am and 8am, or those heading home between 6pm and 8pm.

“With these patterns and data, we can develop packages or initiatives that are more relevant and suitable for working people,” Hannah said.

She added that the programme could also provide families with an affordable meal option, with a low price of RM4.90.

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