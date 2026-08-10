No, You Cannot Post The Sultan’s IC Online: Clerk Learns The Hard Way

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Threads user faced criticism after posting a picture of the identification card belonging to Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. The user, believed to be working in an administrative or banking-related job as a clerk, expressed excitement that they got to type his name into the banking search system after all their years of working.

However, the post inadvertently displayed confidential and identity card details of the Sultan. The original post was quickly deleted, but copies of the post have widely spread.

Many criticised the user’s professional misconduct for breaching data privacy.

The incident recalls a similar data privacy breach involving celebrity food content creator and entrepreneur Khairul Aming. In July 2026, a Threads user leaked his phone bill, exposing personal data including his bill amount.

Khairul Aming reported the matter to the authorities and shared that the incident was frightening and upsetting.

READ MORE: Khairul Aming’s Overdue Phone Bill Leaked By Social Media User? He Wants Maxis To Answer

READ MORE: Don’t Mess With Khairul Aming’s Data! Here’s Every Agency He Reported It To

Netizens wondered why the person who shared the Pahang Sultan’s details did not learn from Khairul Aming’s case. Some reiterated the importance of practicing good judgement when working with confidential details.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.