No, You Cannot Post The Sultan’s IC Online: Clerk Learns The Hard Way
A Threads user was excited to process the Pahang Sultan’s details and shared things online too soon.
For illustration purposes
In Brief
- A clerk posted the Pahang Sultan's IC details on Threads, sparking widespread criticism for serious professional misconduct and data privacy breach.
- The post was quickly deleted, but copies spread rapidly, with many questioning the clerk's judgement in sharing confidential information publicly.
- The incident mirrors a similar case involving Khairul Aming, whose phone bill was leaked, reminding people to handle confidential data responsibly.