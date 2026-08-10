Khairul Aming Sets Five New TikTok Records In Sambal Nyet Bilis Launch

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Khairul Aming, the creator of Sambal Nyet Berapi and Dendeng Nyet Berapi, recently launched an all-new product and broke several records while he was at it.

The popular food content creator and entrepreneur sold his new Sambal Nyet Bilis through a TikTok Live session from the top of the iconic Merdeka 118 tower in Kuala Lumpur on the night of 7 August 2026.

Fans and foodies “battled” each other on TikTok to secure jars of the product, which sold out in mere minutes.

Fastest RM2 million made in under two minutes

The first record broken was the fastest sales made in under two minutes. According to Khairul, the Sambal Nyet Bilis launch generated RM2 million in one minute and 51 seconds.

In comparison, his previous product Dendeng Nyet Berapi generated RM1.2 million within three minutes and 39 seconds. He later broke his own record during his launch of Rendang Nyet Berapi which made RM1.8 million in about two minutes.

Highest single stream revenue

Khairul’s Sambal Nyet Bilis made a total of RM3.5 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) in just one TikTok Live session, which broke yet another TikTok Malaysia record.

The launch sold 125,000 jars of Sambal Nyet Bilis, significantly higher than the 80,000 jars of Dendeng Nyet Berapi he launched in 2024.

Highest TikTok Shop peak viewers

The livestream reached a peak audience of 388,000 concurrent viewers on TikTok Shop, breaking yet another record in TikTok Malaysia’s history.

Prior product launches such as the Dendeng Nyet Berapi maintained average peak concurrent spikes around 100,000 viewers.

On 19 February this year, a 12-hour marathon stream hosted by the content creator accumulated a total reach of 5.42 million viewers over the course of the day. The stream garnered RM2.3 million in sales of his popular sambal products.

First “3 Million Club” in TikTok Malaysia

As of August 2026, Khairul is officially recognized as the first and only individual in Malaysia to cross the RM3 million threshold in a single TikTok Shop livestream, making him the sole member of the platform’s exclusive “3 Million Club” in the country.

The person who held the record previously was also Khairul himself, as no one had broken the RM2.3 million sales benchmark in February.

Product launch from the highest building in Malaysia

The Sambal Nyet Bilis launch was hosted from the highest location of the tallest building in Malaysia, the Merdeka 118 tower.

Khairul himself hosted the launch, while promoting various local food brands alongside his new sambal product.

A few lucky customers also won an all expense paid trip to the Dolomites in Italy with Khairul this October. Earlier, he announced that the first five people who purchase Sambal Nyet Bilis on his livestream wins the sponsored holiday, and they get to bring a plus one.

Sambal Nyet Bilis is described by Khairul as a more traditional Malaysian sambal as the recipe contains ikan bilis (anchovies) as its main ingredient, along with green chillies, kaffir lime, fresh tomatoes, and belacan.

READ MORE: Khairul Aming Teases Fourth Product – Sambal Nyet Bilis

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