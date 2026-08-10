From Podcast To Police Station: What Happened To Brian And Sam?

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Let’s Get It Podcast producer Brian Tan and The Gut Shot Podcast producer Shamsul Saad, better known as Sam, were arrested last Thursday for allegedly raising racial and religious sensitivities.

Brian and Shamsul allegedly made the remarks in the Let’s Get It podcast episode 141, where Shamsul made an appearance discussing among other things, the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and tahfiz schools.

The investigation began after snippets from the podcast episode were circulated on two TikTok accounts. Police subsequently received complaints claiming the content could potentially inflame racial and religious tensions.

Investigators are probing the case under several laws, including Sections 298, 504 and 505(c) of the Penal Code, Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, and relevant provisions of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

How It Started

Brian was arrested at his home at around 5pm on Thursday by police officers before being taken to the North Klang District Police Headquarters (IPD Klang Utara) for questioning.

Police later brought him back to his residence, where officers seized his laptop, mobile phone and other electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Shamsul subsequently went to IPD Klang Utara accompanied by his lawyer, Siti Kasim, and cooperated with investigators.

Both men were held overnight before being brought before the magistrate the next day.

Police Wanted Four Days

During Friday’s proceedings, police applied for a four-day remand, saying investigators needed additional time to record statements, examine the seized electronic devices, verify information from witnesses and gain access to encrypted materials linked to the case.

The defence opposed the application.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate granted police two days of remand, half the period requested.

The Reaction

Lawyer Siti Kasim, who appeared in a video with the two podcasters before they were remanded, questioned the basis for their arrests and asked who had ordered the action.

“In my view, this is a form of intimidation aimed at silencing people from speaking about issues that the authorities do not want the public to know,” Siti Kasim.

Siti said Shamsul had merely shared his and his family’s personal experiences during the podcast, including an incident involving his daughter being pressured to cover her hair.

The outspoken lawyer added that like-minded individuals would not back down in the face of what she described as such intimidation.

Meanwhile, Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has also questioned the decision to arrest the two podcasters, pointing to what he described as inconsistent enforcement against individuals accused of making racially and religiously sensitive remarks.

The DAP lawmaker cited preacher and retired academic Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, whom he claimed had repeatedly posted remarks on Facebook touching on racial and religious issues in Malaysia’s multiracial society without being arrested, despite several police reports allegedly being lodged against him.

Rayer questioned why police had yet to take action against Ridhuan Tee and why he was allowed to continue making such posts.

“How many police reports are needed before Ridhuan Tee is arrested?” Rayer was quoted as saying by The Sun.

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