[Watch] Man Questions Silence After Upside-Down Jalur Gemilang Car Owner Identified As Malay

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As Malaysians prepare to celebrate National Month, many have begun displaying the Jalur Gemilang on their vehicles, homes and workplaces as a show of patriotism.

But while flying the national flag is encouraged, motorists are reminded to ensure it is displayed correctly, as even an unntentional mistake could trigger a wave of public outrage.

A video recently went viral after a pickup truck was spotted on a highway displaying the Jalur Gemilang upside down.

The footage, recorded by another motorist, quickly spread across social media. Screenshots clearly showing the vehicle’s registration number were also shared on the Facebook page Pesan Atok, which condemned the incident.

“Every Merdeka month, this disgusting act resurfaces. It is disgraceful, disrespectful and completely unacceptable.

“The Jalur Gemilang was created and raised through the sacrifices and bloodshed of those who fought for our independence. Displaying it upside down reflects a lack of appreciation for the nation’s history.

“The punishment should be made even harsher as this has been happening for far too long,” the post read.

READ MORE: Fly And Display The ‘Jalur Gemilang’ Correctly This National Day

The incident sparked widespread condemnation online, with many netizens calling for stern action against the vehicle owner.

Among the comments left by netizen.

However, the owner later explained that the magnetic flag had accidentally flipped after the vehicle was sent for a car wash. According to her explanation, the flag might have fallen off during the wash and was reattached incorrectly by a car wash employee.

Following the clarification, Threads user @asim.lotfi questioned the disappearance of those who had earlier demanded harsh punishment after learning that the vehicle owner was, in fact, a Malay woman.

He claimed that when the photos first surfaced, many users immediately assumed the owner was Chinese, while others went as far as linking the incident to DAP without first verifying the facts.

“I was among those who urged everyone to stay calm and not overreact. I believed the owner, regardless of race, made an honest mistake.

“Now we’ve learned the owner is a Malay woman and the flag was accidentally flipped after a car wash.

“So where are we now? Are we still angry? Are we still going to hurl insults?” he wrote.

Asim’s post drew mixed reactions on Threads, with some users agreeing that people had been too quick to jump to racial conclusions, while others continued to frame the incident through a racial lens, highlighting how divisive online discourse can become regardless of political affiliation.

READ MORE: Why Is It Wrong To Fly The Jalur Gemilang Upside Down?

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