Teluk Intan Baby Shop Apologises, Temporarily Closes After Customer Puts Dog In Shopping Trolley

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Yin Onn store in Teluk Intan has apologised and announced a temporary closure after a customer brought a pet dog into the premises and placed it inside one of the store’s shopping trolleys.

The incident first gained traction after a shopper shared a lengthy Facebook post with photos, expressing frustration over what they described as a lack of action by staff.

According to the post, the shopper claimed they and another Malay couple alerted staff after spotting the dog sitting inside a trolley while many Muslim families were shopping.

The shopper also questioned why no warning had been issued to customers, saying Muslim parents could unknowingly use the same trolley for their babies and would then need to perform sertu according to Islamic requirements.

The shopper, posting on Facebook under the name Ainas Lee claimed they asked staff members but received no firm reply, alleging the staff they spoke to said they didn’t know and shook their heads.

Image: Ainas Lee Facebook

The post quickly amassed hundreds of comments, with many debating hygiene, store policies and how businesses should handle pets in public spaces.

Store Says Customer Was Told To Leave Immediately

In a statement issued afterwards, the management of Yin Onn (Teluk Intan) Sdn Bhd acknowledged the incident and apologised.

The company said that once management became aware of the situation, the customer was informed that pets are not allowed inside the premises and was asked to remove the dog immediately.

The store also said it understood the concerns raised by Muslim customers, particularly regarding cleanliness and religious obligations.

Store To Close For Cleaning

To address the issue, the company said it had sought guidance from the Majlis Agama Islam dan Adat Melayu Perak (MAIPk) Hilir Perak on the appropriate cleaning procedures.

As a result, the outlet will be temporarily closed on 5 August 2026 to carry out the recommended cleaning process before reopening.

The company also apologised for the incident and said it would strengthen its internal SOPs to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

For now, the company says it is taking full responsibility for the lapse and hopes the additional measures will restore customers’ confidence.

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