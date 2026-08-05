In Less Than A Week, Police Return Seized RXZ Motorcycles To Their Owners

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Not more than five days after 222 Yamaha RXZ motorcycles were seized, Terengganu police have returned the machines to their respective owners after summonses and documentation processes were complete.

According to Sinar Harian, Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the motorcycle return process went smoothly at the Kuala Terengganu police headquarters and was executed in stages from Sunday (2 August) to Monday (3 August).

The motorcycles were seized by police for violating numerous offences such as illegally modified exhausts, using non-compliant number plates, missing side mirrors, expired insurance, and lack of rear brakes.

Many feel that the police are being too lenient

Based on comments on social media, members of the public expressed that the police are being far too lenient for returning the motorcycles so soon.

“They’re never going to learn anything this way. Better just scrap their bikes,” one Facebook user said.

“PDRM should fine them RM1,000 and keep the motorcycle for two months while at the same time return the bike to its original stock specifications. And before the bike can be returned, the owner must do community service for one week,” suggested another individual.

Many were generally unhappy with the police’s decision, and questioned their leniency.

11 deaths, 46 crashes recorded

The eighth edition of RXZ Members, an annual gathering of Yamaha RXZ motorcycle fans and enthusiasts at the Terengganu International Drag Strip in Gong Badak, saw as many as 200,000 participants this year.

Participants of the event commonly gather in groups of hundreds at rest stops and petrol station along major highways like the East Coast Expressway to make their way to the venue, with some allegedly riding dangerously, performing stunts like the “Superman” and racing with each other.

Although the event itself went smoothly, certain participants were involved in accidents while en route to, and from, the east coast.

11 deaths involving RXZ Members 8.0 participants were recorded over the duration of the event last weekend, as reported by Berita Harian on 4 August.

Meanwhile, 46 accidents were also reported — an increase from 11 during last year’s RXZ Members 7.0 event.

READ MORE: 13YO In Induced Coma After Crash With RXZ 8.0 Participant

READ MORE: RXZ Members — No One Has A Problem With Bike Events, Everyone Has An Issue With Reckless Riding

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