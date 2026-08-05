Fadhlina: Education Community’s Mental Wellbeing Must Be Prioritised After Teacher’s Death

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The Education Ministry is stepping up efforts to strengthen psychosocial support for the school community following the death of a school teacher in Hulu Selangor.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry recognised the concerns among educators and the public following the incident, stressing that the mental wellbeing of the education community has always been a priority.

She said the ministry has been working with non-governmental organisations, the Health Ministry and school counsellors to strengthen mental health support.

“There is still much more we need to do, and we will continue to do it together. To all the teachers I hold dear, please know that you are not alone,” she said in a Facebook post on Monday (3 August).

Fadhlina also urged teachers to look out for one another, encouraging them to check in with their colleagues and make sure they are doing well.

She said even a simple and sincere conversation could provide significant emotional support to someone who may be struggling.

Fadhlina has also paid a visit to the late teacher’s family to offer her condolences.

In a Facebook post, she said her ministry is putting in its best efforts to provide support to the family of the deceased as well as the school community affected by the teacher’s death.

“We may not be able to solve everyone’s problems, but we can make sure they don’t go through it alone,” she said.

Who Was Cikgu Sutha?

The teacher was identified as 30-year-old Cikgu Sutha, who taught at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Kerling in Hulu Selangor.

She was found dead in the school’s teachers’ room, with news of her death subsequently spreading among members of the school and wider community.

Messages of condolence have since been shared online by people who knew Sutha, including parents and former students who remembered her as a teacher who had made an impact on their children’s lives.

Her relatively young age has also added to the sense of shock surrounding her death.

She Was Found Dead At Her School

Sutha was found dead in the teachers’ room at SJKT Kerling on 31 July 2026.

Her death was subsequently confirmed by the Selangor State Education Department (JPN Selangor), which expressed its condolences to her family and said it would provide full cooperation to police and the relevant authorities investigating the case.

Reports circulating online have described the circumstances of her death in greater detail.

However, authorities have not publicly confirmed many of the claims being shared on social media.

Among the claims circulating are allegations concerning work-related pressure and an alleged letter said to have been written by Sutha before her death.

At this stage, these remain unverified.

Selangor Exco Visits Deceased Teacher’s Family

Selangor Executive Councillor (Exco) V. Papparaidu recently visited the family of Cikgu Sutha, a 30-year-old teacher from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Kerling whose sudden death has left her family, colleagues and students mourning.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Papparaidu said he had visited Sutha’s family to convey his condolences and offer his support to her loved ones during their time of grief.

He also expressed his appreciation to fellow Selangor Exco Anfaal Saari for her assistance.

“Today I had the opportunity to visit the family of the deceased Cikgu Sutha to offer my condolences as well as to offer support to the family who are going through a difficult time.

“Accompanying me were members of the council, Indian Community Leader (KKI), and the Selangor State Tamil Schools Special Implementation Committee,” he said in his Facebook post.

Papparaidu currently serves as Selangor’s Executive Councillor for Human Resources and Poverty Eradication.

The visit comes as questions continue to surround the death of the young teacher, while authorities and her family have urged the public not to spread unverified information about the case.

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