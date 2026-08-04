YTL Foundation Sending Future Leaders To Oxford, Here’s How You Can Join

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The Foundation launched the ilmu Fellowship on Monday – a national leadership programme designed to develop emerging leaders from government, business, and civil society.

The idea grew out of YTL Foundation’s six years running the Acumen Fellowship for social entrepreneurs.

But Programme Director Dato’ Kathleen Chew said a gap remained – one that ran between sectors, not just within them.

“We want leaders from different sectors to sit at the same table, understand one another’s challenges, and see themselves as partners rather than adversaries,” she said.

That cross-sector mix is what sets ilmu apart from Malaysia’s other leadership pipelines.

Yayasan Khazanah’s programmes groom talent mainly for government-linked companies, built around academic scholarships rather than working professionals.

The Iclif Leadership and Governance Centre, set up by Bank Negara Malaysia, trains leaders too, but stays largely within finance and corporate governance.

How The Fellowship Works

Each fellowship cohort of 25 university graduates will run 10 months.

Fellows will work through modules on Malaysia’s social contract, adaptive leadership, and what the programme calls “Good Society Readings.”

The journey ends with a four-day residency at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.

The programme leans on four partners, each covering different ground. Acumen Academy leads the Good Society Readings module.

Tan Sri Idris Jala’s PEMANDU Associates handles adaptive leadership. Oxford’s Blavatnik School brings the global cross-sector lens. Leadership coach Alvin Ung stays on as mentor throughout.

Chew said the goal is a pipeline, not a quick fix.

“Selecting 25 participants a year means that in a decade, we will have roughly 250 alumni who may well be leading government ministries as secretaries-general, heading departments as directors-general, or running major corporations,” she said.

Who’s Eligible & How To Apply

Applicants need to meet a few baseline criteria:

Five to 15 years of professional experience



A track record of driving real action within their organisation or community



Openness to reflection and challenge



Malaysian residency

Nominations and applications are open now through August 14, submitted via the official website.

Selection days fall on September 23 and 24, with the first cohort beginning October 30.

Programme Comes In A Time Of Need

Chew linked the timing to a broader unease – eroding trust, fracturing societies, and the rapid reshaping of leadership by AI and social media.

“I believe this is a time when we really need to examine ourselves as a nation,” she said. “We must ask what it will take to move forward, to stand united, and to rebuild trust in one another.”

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir backed the initiative, saying Malaysia needs leaders grounded in integrity and character.

The launch closed with a panel – “Leading Well: The Leadership Malaysia Needs Next” – featuring Malaysia Media Council chairman Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Think City managing director Hamdan Abdul Majeed, and Bridgespan Group’s Keeran Sivarajah, moderated by PEMANDU Associates CEO Leon Jala.

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