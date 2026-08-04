RXZ Members — No One Has A Problem With Bike Events, Everyone Has An Issue With Reckless Riding

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Year after year, the largest gathering of Yamaha RXZ motorcycle enthusiasts happens in the east coast state of Terengganu.

Hundreds of thousands of youth from all over the peninsula ride their discontinued two-stroke engine bikes to the RXZ Members event.

With modified exhausts and other tune ups, often made to illegal specs that increases power and speed, they take to the highways in a noisy and smoky spectacle.

Malaysia hosts multiple major motorcycle events every year, from the recent 15th Art Of Speed which showcases an international automotive custom culture to the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride that collects donations for a cause.

Generally, nobody in Malaysia has issues with motorcycle events in itself.

Art Of Speed and RXZ Members 8.0 coincided on the same weekend, yet social media was ablaze with anger over the latter.

So why were people criticising the RXZ event and not Art Of Speed? They are both events that saw large convoys of motorcycles heading towards the event.

The news already points the problem out

Check the news from last Friday (31 July) and you’ll see numerous reports about RXZ Members 8.0 participants riding recklessly and crashing their motorcycle. So far, there have been six deaths involving the participants themselves, and even one case of a participant crashing into another motorcycle, causing a teenager to suffer severe burns all over his body.

READ MORE: 13YO In Induced Coma After Crash With RXZ 8.0 Participant

Meanwhile, it was also reported that police issued more than 1,800 fines as well as seized over 200 motorcycles in Terengganu throughout the event’s duration, specifically because the bikes involved used non-compliant exhausts and registration plates, as well as various other violations.

A total of 29 traffic accidents involving RXZ Members 8.0 participants were also recorded this year, significantly more than last year’s RXZ Members 7.0 which recorded 11 accidents.

Aside from unlawful modifications made to their motorcycles, many videos posted on social media showed participants gathering in large groups to the point of disrupting traffic on public roads, as well as speeding and racing.

There were also reports of RXZ Members participants leaving 130 tonnes worth of garbage, including plastic water bottles and food containers along a highway, which cost the Kuala Terengganu City Council RM40,000 to clean up.

READ MORE: RXZ Members: The Nuisance Continues As Malaysians Criticise Bike Gathering

Supporters of the event defended it, citing a boost in local economy

As conversations heat up on social media, a few supporters of the event argued that it is actually beneficial for the state of Terengganu’s economy.

“Come on, just celebrate the joys of others. The ‘nuisance’ that you claim is a blessing for locals. Homestays are full, keropok lekor gets sold out, mixed rice sellers are happy,” said one commenter on Instagram.

“It’s an event so of course there are going to be many riders. You think the country’s economy is built from the money of only one or two people? Anyway, this event is not even every day so don’t complain so much,” said another individual.

While it’s true that an event of this scale would contribute to the local economy, what the public is trying to point out is rather about safety.

RXZ Members is held only over two days, but in that period, multiple deaths due to reckless and dangerous riding were reported. And yes, the event only happens once a year but based on the 13-year-old who has suffered burns on 60% of his body, he will be traumatised for far longer than a weekend.

We also consulted several biker groups to gather their perspectives on the event, particularly regarding their acceptance of it, which is contingent upon participants and organisers demonstrating greater consideration for other road users and pedestrians. Their responses are as follows:

“I think they should do something like Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride, where they have mini events in different states on the same day. I think this is better than grouping more than 400 bikes in one location. I’m sure Terengganu residents will have a lot to say about this,” one rider said.

“For me, there’s nothing wrong with the event or the bikes. The problem is the behaviour of some of the people. They end up reinforcing and embodying the very ‘rempit’ stereotype everyone complains about. I wouldn’t mind going to an RXZ event myself just to see the bikes. The RXZ is an icon and my dad used to own one, and it was also the first ever bike I ever sat on and fell off when I was smaller,” said another rider.

Generally, many of them have no gripes about the event or the bikes, but rather the behaviour of participants as well as the way their convoys lack any sort of organisation and safety precautions.

Passion shouldn’t cost lives

At the end of the day, nobody is asking RXZ enthusiasts to stop celebrating their passion for these iconic two-stroke machines.

There is nothing inherently wrong with owning, modifying or riding an RXZ, nor is there anything wrong with gathering thousands of like-minded enthusiasts in one place. Motorcycle culture is a legitimate part of Malaysia’s automotive scene, and events like this can certainly bring money and attention to local communities.

But economic benefits should never come at the expense of public safety.

If an event repeatedly becomes associated with illegal modifications, reckless riding, road accidents, injuries and deaths, then it is only fair for the public to question whether enough is being done to prevent these incidents.

The real test for RXZ Members is therefore not how many people it can attract, but whether it can attract them while keeping everyone else safe.

Because for the people attending, RXZ Members may only last a weekend.

For the families of those who lost their lives, and for a 13-year-old now facing a long road to recovery after suffering burns over 60% of his body, the consequences will last much, much longer.

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