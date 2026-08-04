RM1,700 To RM4,830 A Night: What F1’s Return To Sepang Is Doing To Hotel Prices

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As Formula 1 prepares to return to Sepang International Circuit (SIC) this October, one number stands out: RM4,830.

An Executive Studio Suite at Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA is listed on Agoda.com at RM4,830 per night for the race weekend – nearly three times its usual rate of approximately RM1,700.

SIC was confirmed as the alternative venue for the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix after geopolitical unrest and safety concerns forced the race out of the Middle East – bringing with it a surge in demand for accommodation across the Klang Valley.

On Trip.com, the sharpest jump was at Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2, where a Deluxe Double Room on a high floor is going for RM1,602 a night over the October 2 to 4 race weekend – more than triple its RM463 rate on a normal weekend in August.

But that spike isn’t universal.

Zenith Hotel Putrajaya’s Executive Suite is already sold out online for that weekend, but we gave them a call and found out it would’ve cost RM1,900 a night, up from about RM1,400 on a normal weekend.

At Royal Park Hotel in Dengkil, the same Superior Twin Room is up only about 14 percent, from RM271 to RM309 a night.

At Monaco Hotel in Cyberjaya, the Deluxe Double Room hasn’t moved at all – RM142 either weekend.

Coop Hotel Putrajaya & Cyberjaya went the other way.

Its Standard Family Room is actually cheaper on the race weekend, RM130 a night against RM151 in August.

On Booking.com, places like Aha Horizon Suites and Arena Designer Suite 3BR KLIA, the more budget options are completely sold out for 2 to 4 October, leaving the more expensive options.

The race weekend also overlaps with the closing stages of the Le Tour de Langkawi and the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon – two major sporting events that will draw additional visitors to the region and tighten an already stretched accommodation market.

Credit: Agoda.com

Road Works Ahead Of Race

Sepang’s roads are getting ready for the crowds too.

In a Threads post, @parlimensepang said the federal government has allocated RM16 million for maintenance works on the KLIA Expressway, Jalan Pekeliling, the Putrajaya-Cyberjaya link and Jalan Kuarters KLIA ahead of the race.

This will cover pavement resurfacing, guardrail replacement and street lighting.

The state government has set aside a further RM1.5 million for Jalan Besar Salak / Jalan Jenderam–Sepang, split between surface maintenance and solar street lighting.

Between the road funding and the room shortage, Sepang is bracing for its biggest weekend since F1 last raced there.

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