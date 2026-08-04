Muffled Woman’s Voice Or Pipes? PJ Apartment Complex’s Creepy Sounds Spark Concern

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Apartment dwellers may be used to suspicious sounds coming from their building, with it being a high density residential property.

From the sounds of furniture moving to items dropping on the floor of the unit above, most people who live in apartments might just brush it off.

However, there are times when we cannot ignore irregular sounds, such as a fire alarm, or even a potential cry for help.

Couple claim they heard a woman’s muffled voice in the utility room of their apartment

A married couple living in an apartment in Damansara Perdana, Selangor, recorded a video which showed the inside of a utility room. A sound which seems like a woman’s muffled voice could be heard in the video.

The source or the direction of the sound could not be determined, but the couple expressed their concern in the video’s caption.

“Something seriously wrong is happening to someone at M Tower Empire City (possible abduction or kidnap) on 1st August 2026. If someone you know is missing within Empire City, please make a police report urgently. We don’t know who this voice is or if he or she is safe,” the caption wrote.

Instagram user @deannazully_dz claimed that the couple had shared a timeline of events with her, beginning from the night of 1 August.

According to the timeline shared, the couple were preparing to leave for dinner when they heard weird noises coming from the utility room of their apartment, but brushed it off as pipes or a washing machine making the sounds.

However, when they returned home at around midnight, they heard the sounds again and noticed that it sounded more like muffled groaning as though someone’s mouth was gagged.

They claimed that they received a response when they called out to whoever was making the sounds and immediately went to lodge a police report. The couple said they could still hear the muffled groaning when they returned home at 5am, and still heard it until noon on 2 August although it sounded weaker then.

At the time of writing, the couple has not updated any new developments on the matter, although they did mention that police have already visited the apartment to check. The video has also been widely circulated on social media, with many drawing speculations to what the truth is.

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