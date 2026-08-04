From Race To Ringgit: Ridhuan Tee’s Singapore Comment Takes Unexpected Turn

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Controversial columnist Prof Dr Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah’s remarks questioning how many Muslims are represented in Singapore’s Cabinet have sparked a heated debate online, with some defending his views while others questioned why Malaysia should be measuring itself against its southern neighbour.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month announced a Cabinet reshuffle and a series of new political appointments as part of the government’s leadership transition following the recent resignations of several political office holders.

Many users on Threads were divided over the issue, with some agreeing that Singapore’s Cabinet composition reflects the country’s demographic makeup, while others argued that the discussion should instead focus on the republic’s economic success rather than race.

READ MORE: The Malaysian Chinese Who Warns Chinese People About Being Too Chinese — And Called For ‘Ultra Kiasu’ Critics To Be Detained Under ISA

Threads user @syafiqahmadroslicute98 said it should not come as a surprise that ethnic Chinese dominate Singapore’s Cabinet, pointing out that the country’s population breakdown is publicly available and can easily be verified.

The user also questioned whether Singaporean Malays would even want to return to Malaysia, noting that many Malaysians travel across the Causeway daily in search of better-paying jobs.

“Chinese 74%, Malays 13.6%, Indians 9.1%, Others 3.3%. You can Google it. Try asking Singaporean Malays whether they want to come back to Malaysia. Even our own people wake up before dawn every day just to work there,” the user wrote.

Another user, @carlead, agreed that Singapore’s Chinese-majority population naturally results in more Chinese politicians, but argued that Malay culture has gradually diminished in the city-state.

“I’m not denying Singapore has more Chinese, so it makes sense for MPs to be chosen from the majority and historically they choose the best person for the job. But let’s not kid ourselves, they have been trying to eliminate Malay culture through assimilation since they became a country. Many Malay youths are covered in tattoos, some don’t even speak Malay, and while Malays are often placed in frontline roles, they are not given equal opportunities for promotion. But hey, SGD is good,” the user commented.

Meanwhile, @mzulkiflihamzah criticised Ridhuan for focusing solely on race instead of comparing Malaysia and Singapore’s economic performance.

“Is that all you can see? Why not compare the economy, GDP or salaries instead? Oops… maybe you don’t know how,” the user wrote.

Another Threads user, @evylinchan, said she chose to work in Singapore because the salary she earns there is significantly higher than what she could receive for the same job in Malaysia, suggesting that regardless of political debates, Singapore’s economy continues to outperform its neighbour.

Several other users also questioned whether Ridhuan’s remarks were influenced by personal resentment, noting that he has previously been barred from entering Singapore.

Previously, Kedah Menteri Besar and Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor courted controversy when he declared that Malays only had Tanah Melayu, while the “Chinese have China” and “Indians have India”.

Sanusi’s remarks, made during the recently concluded Negeri Sembilan state election campaign, highlighted the growing prominence of race-based politics in Malaysia, with ethnic narratives taking centre stage throughout the campaign.

READ MORE: “The Malays Only Have This Land”: Sanusi Turns A Negeri Sembilan Rally Into A Civilisational Warning

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