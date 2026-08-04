Economic Hardship Drove Voters Towards BN-PN, Says Charles Santiago

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians are struggling with rising living costs and voters used the Negeri Sembilan state election to send a clear message to the government by backing the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance, former DAP parliamentarian Charles Santiago said.

In a statement reflecting on the outcome of the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, Santiago said the result should not be viewed merely as a political contest but as a referendum on the economic hardships faced by ordinary Malaysians.

Quoting the famous phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid,” coined during former US president Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, Santiago said voters ultimately make political decisions based on issues that directly affect their daily lives.

“People are struggling, and they are angry,” the former Klang MP said.

Santiago noted that voter turnout increased from 68.4% in the 2023 state election to 72.6% this time around, arguing that the higher participation points to a deliberate decision by voters to back the BN-PN coalition.

He cited a July survey by Vodus, which found that 55% of Negeri Sembilan voters identified the cost of living as their biggest concern, followed by jobs and wages (34%), and housing affordability (26%).

While the government continues highlighting GDP growth and other positive macroeconomic indicators, Santiago said many Malaysians are asking why those gains have not translated into better household finances.

He said families continue to grapple with rising prices, stagnant wages and inadequate savings, while healthcare costs have further strained household budgets.

“SARA assistance may provide temporary relief, but it cannot replace an economy that delivers decent and sustainable incomes,” he said, adding that these concerns were consistently raised during engagements with non-governmental organisations in Negeri Sembilan.

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Voters Seek Economic Recovery, Stability And Racial Harmony As Polling Begins

Santiago also criticised the government’s handling of gig workers, saying the Gig Workers Act still classifies them as independent contractors rather than employees, leaving many to fund their own social protection.

Santiago further claimed that the Indian community had also delivered a message to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Santiago, feedback gathered from NGOs suggested many Indian voters remained satisfied with the Negeri Sembilan state administration but wanted to express dissatisfaction with the federal government over issues including the temple controversy, the matriculation case involving an Indian student, and a perception that Indian support had been taken for granted.

At the same time, he said BN-PN successfully rallied Malay voters around the narrative of Malay unity, portraying DAP as a political threat while framing ketuanan Melayu as the solution to Malay concerns.

Santiago also argued that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has drifted away from its reform agenda.

“The Negeri Sembilan result is not just about one election. It is a warning that economic hardship, broken promises and political arrogance will eventually catch up with any government.”

Think tank Ilham Centre recently highlighted that none of the country’s major ethnic groups — Malays, Chinese and Indians — are showing outright support for Pakatan Harapan (PH), reflecting growing challenges for the coalition in maintaining its traditional support base.

READ MORE: Ilham Centre: BN-PN On Course To Secure Stable Majority In Negeri Sembilan

PH failed to retain Negeri Sembilan in the 16th state election after securing only 11 of the 36 seats contested. Barisan Nasional (BN) won 18 seats, while its electoral partner Perikatan Nasional (PN) captured seven seats, allowing the two coalitions to jointly form the state government with a two-thirds majority in the State Legislative Assembly.

READ MORE: [Unofficial] BN-PN Reclaims Negeri Sembilan With Commanding 25-Seat Victory

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.



