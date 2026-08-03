Man Miscalculates By RM1.8 Million Trying To Prove Malaysians Can Buy A House, Still Makes A Point

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The post by Threads user @esampt began simply enough: a salary of RM1,700 a month, multiplied by 12 months, multiplied by 10 years.

The answer, the poster declared, was RM2,040,000 – proof, he argued, that Malaysians could afford to buy a house outright if they simply saved consistently.

“Sebenarnya kita mampu je beli rumah secara cash cuma tak sedar,” the post read.

It drew more than 11,000 likes and 1,200 comments within days.

The public did not buy it.

Even the Bank Had Notes

The problem was the maths.

The correct figure is RM204,000 – not RM2,040,000.

An extra zero had turned a Myvi budget into a bungalow budget.

One user suggested the poster repeat kindergarten.

Esampt responded self-deprecatingly, conceding his decimal point needed rechecking.

MBSB Bank joined the replies to note it would not be taking loan calls from him.

Even the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council’s (MAIWP) official zakat collection account asked where he bought his calculator.

The Affordability Gap Behind the Joke

Beyond the humour, the post struck a nerve because RM1,700 is a real number for a lot of Malaysians – according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), roughly one in 10 formal-sector workers earns that amount or less.

The national median wage was RM3,167 as of late 2025, rising to RM4,064 in Kuala Lumpur and RM3,145 in Selangor.

Against that, the average Malaysian home costs RM494,384, with Klang Valley prices regularly crossing RM900,000.

By the standard most housing economists use, a home is considered affordable when it costs no more than three times a household’s annual income – Malaysian homes currently sit at 4.5 to 5.5 times that figure.

That gap has been widening for years.

So even with the decimal in the right place, saving your way to a cash purchase is not a discipline problem for most Malaysians – it is a structural one.

The maths was wrong; the frustration it accidentally captured was not.

READ MORE: Low Wages In Malaysia Were Not Bad Luck, They Were By Design

READ MORE: Can You Budget With RM1,700? It’s Tough But Doable

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