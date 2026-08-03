Malaysians Are Tired of Tourists Who Expect Free Rides

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A local Facebook page recently shared a report of foreign tourists hitchhiking from Cameron Highlands to Kuala Lumpur, flagging down strangers with handmade signboards instead of booking a bus or Grab.

The post drew a wave of comments from Malaysians who said the practice felt less like budget travel and more like an imposition on local goodwill.

One commenter said budget travel was understandable, but treating locals as a free transport service was not.

Another noted that the tourists involved likely had more money than the Malaysians stopping to help them, pushing back on the idea that financial necessity explained the behaviour.

Not all commenters were critical. Some said they had hitchhiked themselves and argued that those unwilling to show kindness should not criticise those who do.

Not The First Time

The debate is not new.

In 2024, foreign content creators hitchhiking in Perak drew criticism from Malaysians who said they had failed to plan their travels adequately.

Commenters labelled them “begpackers” – a term combining “begpacker” and “backpacker” used to describe tourists who rely on local generosity rather than their own funds.

The creators responded by arguing that travel should not be defined by money, a position that drew further backlash online.

More recently, a Malaysian driver went viral after expressing regret over picking up a tourist hitchhiker, and warned others online to be cautious about extending the same courtesy.

The reactions to each incident have followed a similar pattern: some defend the tourists’ right to travel on their own terms, while others argue that Southeast Asian hospitality is being taken for granted rather than appreciated.

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