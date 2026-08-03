Khairul Aming Teases Fourth Product – Sambal Nyet Bilis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After years of being synonymous with his bestselling Sambal Nyet, entrepreneur and content creator Khairul Aming is finally adding a brand-new product to his growing food empire.

In a recent Instagram post, Khairul said that after six years with only one sambal product under his brand, which was Sambal Nyet, he is finally ready to release a second sambal product.

His latest creation introduces a familiar Malaysian favourite into the mix: ikan bilis (anchovies).

Inspired By The Sambal Malaysians Grew Up With

Khairul spent a day at sea with local fishermen in Terengganu to learn more about the anchovies he will be using in his new recipe. Image: Instagram | @khairulaming

To develop the new product, Khairul travelled across Malaysia to better understand the ingredients that would go into every jar.

His journey first took him to Setiu, Terengganu, where he met local fishermen to learn how anchovies are caught and processed.

According to Khairul, incorporating ikan bilis was his way of creating a sambal that delivers an extra “kick”, inspired by the traditional sambal ikan bilis that many Malaysians grew up eating.

A Green Chilli Twist

Khairul at a chilli farm in Banting, Selangor. Image: Instagram | @khairulaming

Unlike his original Sambal Nyet, which is known for its fiery red chillies, the new recipe leans heavily on green chillies.

Khairul travelled to Banting, Selangor, to learn how local farmers cultivate the crop before deciding on the final recipe.

He explained that green chillies were chosen to create a sambal with a milder level of spiciness while bringing out a more fragrant aroma.

The final blend consists of 75% green chillies and 25% red chillies, balancing heat with flavour.

To round off the taste profile, the sambal also features fresh tomatoes, kaffir lime leaves, and belacan, giving it a uniquely Malaysian flavour.

Made In Malaysia, By Malaysians, For Malaysians

Production of the new sambal takes place at Khairul Aming’s factory in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

With three production lines operating at the facility, the factory is capable of producing up to 12,000 jars of sambal every day.

Khairul also stressed that the product is entirely homegrown, from locally sourced ingredients to local workers who manufacture every jar.

While he has yet to reveal the price, the teaser has already generated excitement among sambal fans and foodies eager to see what the entrepreneur has been working on next.

For now, one thing is certain: Malaysians can soon expect a new sambal that combines the nostalgic flavours of ikan bilis with the fresh aroma of green chillies, all proudly made in Malaysia.

125,000 bottles of Sambal Nyet Bilis will be launched on 7 August from 9pm onwards through a TikTok Live session.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.