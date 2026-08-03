How The Rocky Case Snowballed: Viral Outrage, Police Probe, Royal Statement

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The death of Rocky, a dog at the centre of a stray-dog enforcement operation in Port Klang last week, has snowballed into a case drawing in the police, the Selangor veterinary authorities, and even Selangor royalty.

Here’s a quick recap of where things stand.

How It All Started

Rocky reportedly died on the night of July 29 at Taman Teluk Gedung Indah, during an operation carried out by the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) targeting stray dogs in the area.

According to animal welfare group Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM), Rocky was beaten, restrained with a rope or cable around his neck, and dragged, despite pleas from his owner to let him go.

Video of the incident, showing the owner begging for her dog’s release, quickly went viral and sparked the hashtag “Justice for Rocky.”

MBDK has maintained that the operation followed proper by-laws and that the owner’s attempts to intervene, including trying to cut the noose herself, made it harder for officers to safely release the dog.

On August 1, Rocky’s owner broke her silence on Instagram, saying the dog had never bitten anyone and there had been no prior complaints against him. She described repeatedly begging the group to stop, to no avail.

A Counter Narrative Is Emerging Online

Not everyone online has read the case the same way.

A local resident claimed on Threads that Rocky’s death happened because the person claiming to be his owner tried to pull him out of the capture loop after he’d already been caught, causing a tug-of-war with enforcement personnel that ended in the dog choking.

He also questioned whether the “owner” could produce a licence, ID, or vaccination proof, and argued frustrated residents – who’ve dealt with stray-dog problems for years – were being unfairly painted as villains by outsiders unfamiliar with the situation.

A residents’ association (KRT Jalan Sama Gagah) backed this version in a July 31 statement, saying the dog was already caught when someone claiming ownership tried to free it, and that the resulting struggle strangled it – while noting that person couldn’t produce a valid licence at the scene.

Separately, an influencer known as Mekyun publicly apologised and deleted a video she’d posted on the case, saying she’d jumped to conclusions after hearing only one side.

Credit: Mekyun

Kosmo also noted the area had seen a prior stray-dog incident on July 13, when a motorcyclist reportedly went into a coma after crashing while being chased by strays.

These accounts remain unverified competing claims, not findings from police or DVS.

Police And DVS Investigations

Police confirmed an investigation paper has been opened under Section 428 of the Penal Code, for mischief by killing an animal – an offence carrying up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Separately, the Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has laid out its own procedural timeline.

It said it first received complaints through the MyAnimalWelfare system around 9.25pm on July 30, flagging the viral video.

Its preliminary checks found the incident happened around 10.50pm on July 29, during what it described as a “community” stray-dog operation run by MBDK in collaboration with residents.

The next day, July 31, DVS’s Animal Welfare Team received Rocky’s carcass – believed to be the dog seen in the video – handed over by a local woman along with an ice box, prompting the department to lodge its own police report to support the investigation.

On August 1, DVS summoned the suspect and witnesses to record statements formally under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The case itself is being investigated under the Animal Welfare Act, which carries steeper penalties than the Penal Code charge: a fine of RM20,000 to RM100,000, up to three years’ imprisonment, or both.

DVS says the investigation will be conducted “holistically and without prejudice to any party.”

Royal Condemnation

Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, weighed in on Saturday, condemning the cruelty and stressing that no one is above the law regardless of their position – including government agencies and enforcement authorities.

Former Klang MP Charles Santiago criticised MBDK for characterising the owner as “aggressive,” calling it a distraction from the central issue: that a dog died while in the custody of enforcement personnel during a council-run operation.

SAFM has alleged that two MBDK officers were present at the scene while Rocky was being restrained, and has publicly asked the council to explain why the act wasn’t stopped.

MBDK, for its part, has said the local area councillor was informed of the operation ahead of time, but has otherwise left the matter to the police to investigate. No individuals have been named as suspects.

The case remains under active investigation by both the police and DVS.

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