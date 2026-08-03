After 10 Years Of Hunting Down Malaysia’s Best Eats, Mat Salleh Cari Makan Hangs Up His Camera

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For the past decade, if you ever found yourself craving nasi lemak at 11pm or suddenly planning a road trip just to try a hidden roadside stall, there’s a good chance Rhys William had something to do with it.

The British-born content creator behind the wildly popular Mat Salleh Cari Makan has officially announced that he’s retiring from making food content after 10 years.

The news came as a surprise to many fans who have followed his journey across Malaysia, where he sampled everything from humble warung breakfasts and mamak favourites to viral street food and family-run eateries that deserved more attention.

But while one chapter is ending, another is only just beginning.

From Food Reviews To Building Businesses

In announcing his retirement from food content, Rhys explained that he’s taking a different direction this year by focusing on MSCM Studios, his strategic social media company.

Rather than creating food videos himself, he’ll now be helping small and medium-sized businesses grow their online presence through content strategy and social media marketing.

Image: Mat Salleh Cari Makan | YouTube

It’s a natural progression for someone who has spent the last decade figuring out exactly what makes people stop scrolling and start watching.

After all, building one of Malaysia’s most recognisable food brands online doesn’t happen by accident.

Many wished Williams well on his new journey, while some reminisced being entertained by his videos since they were still in school.

The ‘Mat Salleh’ Malaysians Proudly Claimed As Their Own

Part of Rhys’ appeal has always been that he never came across as just another foreigner trying Malaysian food for clicks.

Instead, Malaysians embraced him because of the genuine enthusiasm he showed for local culture.

His ability to speak fluent Bahasa Melayu instantly won people over, often catching unsuspecting hawkers by surprise before making them burst into laughter.

Combined with his obvious love for Malaysian food, his videos felt less like travel content and more like a friend enthusiastically recommending places you absolutely needed to try.

Whether he was enjoying a plate of nasi kandar, digging into a steaming bowl of laksa, or hunting down the best roti canai, viewers could tell his reactions were authentic.

The Videos Fans Won’t Forget

Over the years, Mat Salleh Cari Makan produced countless videos that became favourites among Malaysian food lovers.

His food hunts across Penang, Melaka, Johor and Kuala Lumpur regularly racked up hundreds of thousands — and sometimes millions — of views.

Some of his most memorable content featured hidden roadside gems, underrated hawker stalls, iconic nasi kandar spots, legendary roti canai vendors, bustling Ramadan bazaars, and collaborations with fellow Malaysian creators.

Many small eateries also credit his videos for introducing their businesses to a much wider audience, with some experiencing long queues after being featured.

For many viewers, his recommendations became weekend food checklists.

The End Of An Era, But Not Goodbye

Although fans won’t be seeing new food reviews from Rhys anymore, his impact on Malaysia’s food content scene is difficult to ignore.

Over the last 10 years, he helped shine a spotlight on countless local businesses while celebrating the country’s incredibly diverse food culture in a way that resonated with Malaysians from all walks of life.

His camera may no longer be chasing the next great plate of char kuey teow or bowl of curry mee, but his experience will now be helping other businesses tell their own stories through social media.

And if there’s one thing Malaysians have learned from watching Mat Salleh Cari Makan, it’s that good food brings people together, no matter where they’re from.

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