[Unofficial] BN-PN Reclaims Negeri Sembilan With Commanding 25-Seat Victory

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Barisan Nasional (BN) has reclaimed Negeri Sembilan after its electoral pact with Perikatan Nasional (PN) secured a commanding 25 of the 36 state seats contested in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

Unofficial results announced at Wisma Umno tonight showed BN winning 18 of the 25 seats it contested, while its ally PN captured seven of the 11 constituencies allocated to the coalition under their electoral understanding.

A giant screen displaying the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election results is seen at Wisma Umno Negeri Sembilan in Seremban.

BN’s victories came in Palong, Jeram Padang, Lenggeng, Pilah, Linggi, Repah, Gemencheh, Kota, Rantau, Chembong, Chennah, Pertang, Labu, Johol, Juasseh, Seri Menanti, Senaling and Sungai Lui.

PN, meanwhile, emerged victorious in Klawang, Serting, Ampangan, Bagan Pinang, Gemas, Paroi and Sikamat.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) managed to secure only 11 of the 36 seats it contested, suffering a major setback that included the defeats of two of its biggest names — caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who lost Linggi, and Transport Minister as well as DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who was defeated in Chennah.

The coalition’s surviving seats were Bahau, Nilai, Rahang, Chuah, Lukut, Sri Tanjung, Seremban Jaya, Mambau, Bukit Kepayang, Temiang and Lobak.

Despite the disappointing overall result, DAP retained a significant presence in Negeri Sembilan after successfully defending several of its traditional strongholds, offering the party a measure of consolation even though its secretary-general failed to retain Chennah.

READ MORE: [Unofficial] Anthony Loke Lost By 491 Votes, His Party Won 9 Out Of 11, PKR And Amanah Won 2 Out Of 25

The defeat also compounds PH’s recent electoral struggles, following heavy losses in the Johor and Sabah state elections, raising questions over the coalition’s ability to regain momentum ahead of future polls.

The celebratory mood at Wisma Umno was attended by several senior BN and PN leaders, including Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, as supporters cheered the coalition’s return to power in Negeri Sembilan.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who represented PN was also among those in attendance earlier this evening.

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