Negeri Sembilan Voters Seek Economic Recovery, Stability And Racial Harmony As Polling Begins

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Economic recovery, political stability and racial harmony emerged as key concerns among voters as polling centres across Negeri Sembilan opened their doors for the state election today.

At 8am, streams of voters could be seen making their way into polling centres to cast their ballots, with many expressing hopes that whichever coalition forms the next state government, it would prioritise the people’s wellbeing.

Sasikala Kuppan and Wong Soon Leong.- TRP Eshvar

At Institut Perguruan Raja Melewar Sikamat, former nurse Sasikala Kuppan, 39, said her biggest hope was for the government to continue restoring the economy while ensuring Malaysians remain united.

“I hope the next government can help the people and continue efforts to improve the economy.

“On race relations, I hope we stop becoming more divided and learn to tolerate one another. Malaysians are one people,” she said.

Sasikala added that she would prefer the current administration to remain in power, saying she had seen signs of progress and wanted those efforts to continue.

Echoing similar sentiments was salesperson Wong Soon Leong, 45, who expressed concern over what he described as increasingly strained relations between different communities.

“I think racial relations have become more distant and that should not happen.

“I hope the current government remains because I can see clear efforts to help Malaysians,” he said.

Wong pointed to initiatives such as the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid as examples of assistance that had benefited ordinary Malaysians.

“The amount may not be huge, but it still helps. At least people can buy some groceries when money is tight.

“I’m not denying the contributions of previous governments, but I’m grateful for what the current administration has provided,” he added.

Meanwhile IT professional Danial Lee, 27, said he hoped the next government would focus on making sound decisions rather than pursuing popularity.

“The government must continue strengthening the economy so that every group can benefit.

“I also hope the next government will be more inclusive. We must protect harmony in the country,” he said.

Afham Majid and Daniel Lee. – TRP Eshvar

For Engineer Afham Majid, 39, stability and continuity were among the most important factors.

He said development projects that benefit the people should continue regardless of which coalition wins the election.

“Even if there is a change in government, progress that is already happening should continue.

“Development plans should not be halted simply because they were initiated by a previous administration,” he said.

Danial also urged politicians and the public to exercise restraint when discussing racial issues.

“We need to be careful when talking about defending our respective communities. It should not lead to conflict,” he added.

Accountant Aqilah Muazan, 34, hoped elected representatives would focus on improving economic activity and quality of life, particularly in Sikamat.

She said that residents now enjoyed greater access to businesses and amenities closer to home compared to before.

“These are the kinds of improvements we want to see.

“Traffic congestion must also be addressed to ensure people enjoy a better quality of life,” she said.

Polling for the Negeri Sembilan state election is taking place today, with voters deciding the composition of the next state government amid a closely watched contest involving Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

A total of 15,344 election officials have been deployed to oversee the voting process across 401 polling centres throughout Negeri Sembilan.

The 16th Negeri Sembilan state election will see 859,760 ordinary voters casting their ballots today, following the completion of early voting on Tuesday involving 16,467 security personnel and their spouses.

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