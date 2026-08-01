Negeri Sembilan Election: Let Majority Decide – Anthony Loke

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Whatever the outcome of the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, the decision of the people must be respected as it represents the choice of the majority, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

Loke, who is defending his Chennah state seat, said the voting process has been smooth so far, with early turnout figures showing positive signs in several areas.

He said the overall voter turnout rate appeared to be similar to the previous state election, although some polling centres recorded higher participation during the early hours compared to before.

Credit: Eshvar TRP

“This is a healthy sign. We certainly hope voters will come out to fulfil their responsibility and that turnout can exceed 75%.

“This figure is important because participation in the democratic system must involve as many people as possible. Any decision made must reflect the choice of the majority of voters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke declined to comment further on findings by Ilham Centre which suggested Pakatan Harapan (PH) could lose the Negeri Sembilan election to Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) which formed an electoral pact this time around.

He said various parties had their own surveys based on different methodologies, but stressed that the final outcome would only be determined by voters.

“That is just a study. There are many studies from different parties, with different methodologies.

“Ultimately, what matters is the decision of the people, not just surveys. We will wait for the results and hope for a good outcome for PH tonight,” he added.

Loke is seeking to defend his Chennah state seat in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, with the veteran politician facing a fresh challenge with declining support towards PH especially from their traditional supporters.

Loke, who has represented Chennah since 2013, is up against a straight contest againts BN’s candidate Siow Kong Choon.

The Chennah constituency has traditionally been a stronghold for DAP, with Loke securing the seat in the previous elections.

According to Ilham Centre, the BN-PN alliance could get a two-third majority in the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly should they manage to wrestle PH strongholds like Chennah.

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