Celebrations Begin At Wisma Umno As BN-PN Eyes Two-Thirds Majority

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Wisma Umno Negeri Sembilan has taken on a festive atmosphere as party members and supporters gathered to witness the results for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election tonight.

Cheers and applause erupted throughout the evening – with supporters shouting ‘Gelombang Biru’ as unofficial updates on leading candidates and winning constituencies were announced over the public address system, with the announcements loud enough to be heard several blocks away from the party headquarters.

The growing excitement reflected increasing confidence among BN supporters as early counting indicated the coalition was on course for a strong showing.

Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the headquarters with his wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, to monitor the vote count alongside party leaders and supporters.

As of 8pm, unofficial results showed BN leading in 26 state seats, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) was ahead in 10 constituencies.

Among PH heavyweights that is speculated to lose are caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun in Linggi and DAP secretary general Anthony Loke in Chennah.

Both leaders had earlier expressed confidence that PH would remain the government comes tomorrow.

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Election: Let Majority Decide – Anthony Loke

READ MORE: Aminuddin Confident PH Can Defend Negeri Sembilan With At Least 19 Seats

Should the trend hold until the official results are declared, the BN-Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance would be on track to form the next Negeri Sembilan government with a two-thirds majority in the State Legislative Assembly.

The atmosphere at Wisma Umno continued to grow more jubilant as each favourable update was announced, with supporters expressing optimism that the coalition was set to regain control of the state.

Stay with TRP for the latest developments and comprehensive coverage of the Negeri Sembilan state election results.

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