Aminuddin Confident PH Can Defend Negeri Sembilan With At Least 19 Seats

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Negeri Sembilan’s caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun remains confident that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will secure more than 19 seats in the state election, despite various predictions suggesting otherwise.

The state PH chairman and PKR vice president said his review of all constituencies contested by PH showed encouraging signs, with the coalition’s election machinery remaining committed and unaffected by the ongoing speculation.

“InsyaAllah, we are still confident that we can surpass 19 seats. As of last night, I checked all the areas we are contesting and they showed good potential.

“I believe our machinery is not discouraged despite the various speculations. That is normal, but those are merely analyses made from behind a desk and not based on what is happening on the ground.

“I remain confident that we will exceed 19 seats,” he told reporters after casting his vote at Institut Perguruan Raja Melewar Sikamat, today.

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Negeri Sembilan’s caretaker Menteri Besar. Credit: TRP Eshvar

Aminuddin, who is contesting in Linggi, arrived at the polling station at about 8.30am.

He was responding to yesterday’s report that PH would lose today’s election to Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

According to Ilham Centre, the BN and PN alliance is on course to secure 22 state seats, enough to form a stable majority in Negeri Sembilan, while PH is expected to win a minimum of nine seats.

In today’s election, PH is contesting in all 36 seats while PN is fielding candidates in 11 seats, with the other 25 seats being contested by its election partner, BN.

BN’s decision to form an electoral pact with PN also creates tension within the Madani government at the federal level.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.