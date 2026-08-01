Aminuddin Confident PH Can Defend Negeri Sembilan With At Least 19 Seats
The caretaker menteri besar dismissed pre-election speculation, saying ground feedback remains positive and PH’s machinery is still energised.
TRP Eshvar
In Brief
- Aminuddin remains confident PH will secure more than 19 seats in the Negeri Sembilan state election, dismissing predictions suggesting otherwise.
- He believes PH's election machinery is committed and unaffected by speculation, citing encouraging signs across all contested constituencies.
- Ilham Centre predicts BN and PN will secure 22 seats, forming a stable majority, while PH is expected to win a minimum of nine seats.