RXZ Members: The Nuisance Continues As Malaysians Criticise Bike Gathering

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The annual gathering of riders who own Yamaha RXZ motorcycles is back for its 8th edition at the Terengganu International Drag Strip in Gong Badak this weekend (31 July to 1 August).

Many Malaysians have already expressed their annoyance on social media as large groups of riders began congesting petrol stations in the middle of the night, causing significant inconvenience to other motorists.

Based on videos posted on social media, swaths of motorcyclists riding Yamaha RXZ bikes can be seen taking up almost all the space at a petrol station, as well as on some public roads as they make their way to the east coast.

A majority of the public shared the same sentiment towards the event, criticising the activity as “unbeneficial” and “foolish”.

Police warn immediate action will be taken if anyone is caught riding recklessly

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has warned that it will take strict and immediate action against RXZ Members participants caught riding dangerously or disobeying traffic laws, as reported by Harian Metro.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) Director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said that the approach this time around is more about advocacy with the cooperation of the organisers to ensure that the RXZ Members programme runs smoothly without affecting the safety of other road users.

He also advised participants not to use public roads as a place to show off their skills that could endanger others.

“Public roads are not for us to unleash our passion. We cannot use roads as we like to the point of causing harm to other road users,” Muhammed Hasbullah said.

“We urge all participants not to use the roads as a place to show off or that you’re ‘Superman’ because that is not a good thing,” he added.

Accidents and deaths common during RXZ Members gatherings

One of the main reasons many are strongly against the annual RXZ Members event is probably due to the lack of safety.

On 22 August 2025, multiple crashes were reported involving alleged RXZ Members 7.0 who were en route to the event.

One incident took place in Kemaman where three wrecked motorcycles were seen lying on a road in a video that went viral. A separate video showed the moment of the crash, where a group of motorcyclists could be seen speeding down a highway in the “Superman” position while changing lanes recklessly.

Meanwhile, a sales executive lost his life after crashing his motorcycle while en route to the same RXZ Members 7.0 gathering.

A nurse riding a Yamaha RXZ also died while on her way to the event that year, after she crashed at kilometer 394 on the East Coast Expressway (LPT).

READ MORE: RXZ Members Gathering: Videos Being Shared Of Multiple Crashes, Two Deaths Confirmed

RXZ Members 8.0

The event, which is sponsored by Petronas Sprinta and partnered with AirAsia, BigPay, and Hausboom, will be held at the Terengganu International Drag Strip with a proposed event site of 56 acres.

Visitors and participants will have access to various food vendors, talks and discussion forums, lucky draws and prize givings, musical performances, convoys with celebrities and influencers, and more.

Last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the federal government had allocated RM100,000 to participants of RXZ Members 7.0, citing that the Madani government values the motoring community as key drivers of friendship, unity, and local economic growth through their high-impact events.

RXZ Members 8.0 is expected to attract more than 100,00 fans and enthusiasts of the Yamaha RXZ motorcycle this year.

READ MORE: What Happens To The Human Body In A Motorcycle Crash Without Riding Gear?

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