“Justice for Rocky”: Viral Threads Post Alleges Dog Killed By Mob In Klang

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A Threads post alleging that a dog was tortured and killed by a group of around 100 people (supposedly) in Klang has gone viral.

It has drawn thousands of reactions and reignited debate over how Malaysian communities deal with stray and free-roaming dogs.

The Incident Happened Two Days Ago

In a three-part post, user @j.yaassshhhyyy said the incident took place on the night of 29 July 2026 at Taman Teluk Gedung Indah, where she and her mother allegedly witnessed their dog, Rocky, being killed.

She said Rocky “was not a stray” and was raised from a young age.

According to the post, Rocky was tied by the neck with a rope and struck with an iron rod.

The poster said she attempted to cut the rope with a knife to free him but was told to put it down. Despite pleas from her and her mother, she said the group continued until Rocky died in front of them, after which they contacted the police.

In a follow-up post, the user shared a copy of a police report lodged yesterday.

She urged followers to help “push for justice” while explicitly distancing the campaign from “online hate or vigilante justice,” calling instead for a proper investigation.

Commenters Are Angry & Divided

The post has seemingly split reactions into two broad camps.

Some commenters condemned the killing as needless cruelty, arguing that there are non-lethal options for managing dangerous strays and that the blame lies with authorities for failing to act sooner.

Others defended the community’s actions, citing months of alleged incidents involving aggressive stray dogs in the area – including dogs chasing residents on their way to prayers, children on motorbikes, and one commenter’s claim that a man was hospitalised after being chased while riding a motorcycle.

It remains unclear whether Rocky was involved in any of the incidents residents described, or whether those involved in his killing were acting in an official or organised capacity.

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