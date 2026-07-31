Iced Coffee, Music & Good Vibes: NESCAFÉ Breaks Records with 4,000 Cups Served in an Hour

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As cold coffee becomes increasingly embedded in the lifestyles of Malaysian youth, NESCAFÉ is responding to this evolving coffee culture with NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate, its latest innovation. With its liquid espresso concentrate format, the product makes it easy to create and personalise café-style iced coffee anytime, anywhere. Beyond delivering a great iced coffee experience, NESCAFÉ celebrates the role of coffee in bringing people together through shared passions and memorable moments. The brand brought this vision to life through its partnership with SCORE Marathon 2026, extending the experience beyond the finish line and creating a vibrant platform where coffee, music and community came together in celebration of friendship, connection and self-expression.

Inspired by the simplicity and convenience of creating great café-style iced coffee with NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate, NESCAFÉ challenged itself to demonstrate just how effortlessly coffee can be easily prepared by anyone at the comfort of their own homes. In partnership with the Malaysia Book of Records at SCORE Marathon 2026, the brand set out to establish a new benchmark for the “Most Coffee Cups Served in an Hour”. Leveraging its innovative ready-to-mix liquid coffee concentrate, NESCAFÉ successfully served close to 4,000 cups within an hour – equivalent to more than 60 cups per minute – earning its place in the record books while showcasing the accessibility and versatility of NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate.

Set against a backdrop of live music, dance performances and a vibrant festival atmosphere, the collaboration between NESCAFÉ and SCORE Marathon transformed the finish-line experience into more than just a post-race celebration. It became a lively social gathering where runners and spectators could recharge, reconnect and share memorable moments over refreshing iced coffee creations. Beyond the record-breaking achievement, the event celebrated Malaysia’s growing iced coffee culture and reinforced coffee’s unique ability to bring people together through shared passions and experiences.

Khoo Sui Ying, Consumer Marketing Manager, NESCAFÉ Malaysia shared, “Coffee today is about so much more than just a stimulation boost. For many young Malaysians, it’s become part of how they spend time with friends, discover new experiences and enjoy the moments that matter. Whether it’s cooling down with an iced coffee after a run or catching up with friends over good music and great vibes, coffee often brings people together. That’s what inspired NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate – to make it easier for consumers to enjoy café-style iced coffee whenever and however they want. Through our partnership with SCORE Marathon 2026, we wanted to celebrate this evolving coffee culture and create a space where people could come together, connect, and enjoy great coffee.”

Zen Thian, Business Development & Partnerships Director, SCORE Malaysia also added, “There’s a whole culture around people grabbing coffee after a run and that’s really what inspired this partnership. We wanted to build on that moment naturally, giving runners a space with music and dancing to celebrate in and a record-breaking coffee moment that made it even more memorable. Creating something meaningful for NESCAFÉ was just as important, not just a logo on a banner. Seeing 50,000 runners and spectators come together for music, dance and iced coffee tells us we got the experience right and partnerships like this are what we’re chasing more of.”

As coffee continues to evolve into a platform for creativity, personal expression and building connections, NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate empowers consumers to craft café-style iced coffee the way they like it. Available at major retailers nationwide, consumers can now bring the experience home and unlock endless coffee possibilities – from classic iced lattes to exciting, customised creations. For recipe inspiration and innovative ways to elevate every coffee moment, visit https://www.nescafe.com/my/espresso-concentrate and discover how easy it is to create your next favourite coffee concoction.

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