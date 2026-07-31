Customer Finds Bottle Cap In McDonald’s Muffin, Malaysians Zoom In On Speedometer Instead

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A McDonald’s Malaysia customer is going viral after claiming he found a bottle cap in his Crispy Chicken Muffin and that the company hasn’t responded to his complaints.

Threads user @efabaharudin posted photos of the offending meal, tagging @mcdonaldsmalaysia directly with a pointed message: “I am taking this issue seriously. Your silent is UNACCEPTABLE! I expect an immediate reply and proper action.”

The photos show a McDonald’s delivery bag alongside what appears to be a partially eaten muffin, with a bottle cap lodged inside it.

The post has since racked up over hundreds of likes and nearly 100 comments.

But Not Everyone Was On His Side

Several commenters got distracted by a different detail entirely – how exactly he managed to snap the photo.

One user asked bluntly: “And you thought it was safe to take a photo of it with your phone while driving at 70kmh?”

Another user echoed the same doubt, asking how he could photograph half-eaten food from the driver’s seat while the car was moving.

Whether or not the driving claim holds up, the poster wasn’t alone in his complaint.

This Is Apparently Not The First Bottle Cap Burger

Commenter kdecruz jumped in to allege the same thing happened to them months ago – a bottle cap turning up in their Filet-O-Fish – and that McDonald’s never responded to their messages either.

They shared a screenshot of a chat with McDonald’s Malaysia’s business account, in which they wrote: “Hello there was a bottle cap in my filet o fish??????” followed by a request to be “compensated properly,” calling it a health and safety hazard.

Other users chimed in with suggestions, including pointing the original poster toward a McDonald’s staffer who could supposedly help escalate the matter.

As of writing, McDonald’s Malaysia has not publicly responded to either complaint.

Bottle cap aside, it’s probably worth remembering that no food complaint is urgent enough to justify picking through your meal – camera in hand – while your car’s doing 70km/h.

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