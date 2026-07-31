“Affiliate” Woman Slammed For Promoting Poison Using A Dying Dog Video

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Malaysia has strict laws against animal cruelty, yet many still abuse animals for various reasons. Some do it out of spite or some twisted form of fun, while others regard stray animals as pests that need to be eliminated.

There are humane steps you can take to deal with animals that might be causing trouble in your area, but a handful of individuals sometimes prefer taking matters into their own hands.

Video promoting dog poison surfaces on social media

A video that was allegedly promoting poison for stray dogs recently went viral on TikTok, before eventually spreading to discussions on other social media platforms. One review of the product came with a video that showed a dog convulsing on the ground.

The original video has since been removed from the owner’s account, but Threads user @_aaqils shared a recording of the post from TikTok.

The review wrote: “It collapsed not more than five minutes after eating (the poison). There are many more stray dogs up in the hills that chase school students.”

The video sparked anger among the public and animal lovers

Malaysians took to the comments section to criticise the video, and even doxxed (revealing a person’s personal information such as name, phone number, home address or e-mail online without their consent) the individual who posted it.

Many were mostly appalled by the video owner’s decision to film the dog’s suffering as proof that the poison works.

“Why are you so cruel!? You had the heart to record the video as a review of the poison!” one Threads user said.

“Someone please help report this account so that she cannot be an affiliate anymore. Humans today are crazy. They can record killing an animal and still become an affiliate?” another user said, referring to the TikTok Shop Affiliate program which lets creators earn cash commissions by adding product links to videos.

Taking matters into your own hands could land you in jail

The punishment for animal cruelty in Malaysia is governed under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) and involves fines from RM20,000 to RM100,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

If there are stray animals causing trouble in your area or are threatening your safety or the safety of others, do not take matters into your own hands. Instead, contact relevant authorities such as the police, the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), or animal welfare groups like Stray Animal Association of Malaysia (SAFM).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.