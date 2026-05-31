“Since When?” – Malaysians Question BUDI95 Quota Dropped To 150L, But It Could Have Been A Glitch

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Malaysians were left puzzled Sunday night after some noticed that their BUDI95 fuel quota appeared to have quietly dropped from 200 litres to 150 litres, sparking confusion and concern across social media.

Screenshots shared on platforms like Threads showed motorists checking their remaining subsidised RON95 allocation through apps such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet and Setel, only to discover that the displayed monthly quota had been reduced to 150 litres.

There had been no official announcement regarding the change.

The issue quickly gained traction online, with some users questioning whether the long-discussed reduction had finally taken effect.

Our checks before midnight (31 May) through the Setel app and the BUDI95 website found that the quota was displaying 150 litres instead of 200.

However, after midnight (1 June), the quota went back to 200 litres.

Why Is 150 Litres Being Discussed?

The possibility of the reduction to 150 litres is not entirely new.

In May, Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong said the government was studying whether the monthly quota could be lowered again as part of efforts to manage fuel supply and subsidy spending.

According to him, official consumption data showed that about 60% of Malaysians use less than 150 litres of petrol per month, while 80% consume below 200 litres.

His remarks immediately triggered public debate, with many Malaysians arguing that heavy commuters, workers travelling long distances and residents in car-dependent areas could be disproportionately affected.

However, shortly after the reports emerged, Liew clarified that his comments had been taken out of context and stressed that no decision had been made regarding a reduction to 150 litres.

The government later reiterated that the 200-litre quota would remain in place for the time being while it monitored global energy market conditions.

For now, there has been no official announcement confirming that the BUDI95 quota has been permanently reduced to 150 litres.

Still, the brief appearance of the lower figure was enough to reignite anxieties among motorists, many of whom are already bracing for the possibility that Malaysia’s fuel subsidy landscape could see more changes in the months ahead.

Eh dah confirm ek budi95 150L per month pic.twitter.com/rgv7vqHb0o — 🔺meingl🔻 (@meinmokhtar) May 31, 2026

What Is BUDI95?

BUDI95 is part of the government’s targeted fuel subsidy programme under the broader BUDI MADANI initiative. Introduced to ensure fuel subsidies reach those who need them most, the scheme allows eligible Malaysians to purchase RON95 petrol at the heavily subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre, up to a monthly quota limit.

The programme was originally introduced with a monthly quota of 300 litres per person. However, following a surge in global oil prices and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia, Putrajaya announced in March that the quota would be temporarily reduced to 200 litres beginning April 1.

At the time, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said government data showed that around 90% of eligible users consumed less than 200 litres per month, meaning the majority would not be affected by the lower cap.

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