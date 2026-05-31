Seven Nepalis Injured In Genting Bus Crash, Driver Has 29 Summonses

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A tour bus overturned after its 55-year-old driver lost control, which led to a three-vehicle crash at kilometer 16 of the Genting Highlands road yesterday (30 May).

According to the New Straits Times, the bus driver, who has 29 outstanding traffic summonses, has been arrested for alleged reckless driving.

Bentong district police chief, Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar, said police received a report on the incident at 5.09pm involving two express buses and a Perodua Aruz MPV travelling towards the capital.

“Due to the impact, the second express bus lost control, skidded and overturned on the left side of the road, while the first bus veered to the right side of the road,” he said in a statement.

According to Zaiham, the two buses were carrying 38 and 36 passengers respectively, including foreign workers from an electronics factory in Selangor who were returning home after a trip to Genting Highlands.

initial investigations found that the crash was caused by the driver of the first express bus, who was believed to have been driving recklessly.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the bus driver was detained to assist investigations, and a urine screening test conducted on him returned negative.

The victims were sent to Selayang Hospital and Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment.

Footage of the incident, including the moment of the crash itself, has been widely circulated on social media.

READ MORE: Genting Highlands “Toll” Starts Thursday, Good News For Bikers

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