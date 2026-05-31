Penang Road’s Iconic Odeon Turned Nightclub Destroyed In Blaze, One Death Reported

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The former Odeon Cinema, a historic building in Penang, caught fire and was burned almost completely to the ground last night (30 May).

A nightclub, Midnight Black, was housed in the iconic cinema building which was closed for renovation works.

According to the New Straits Times, Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah confirmed that one person had died, believed to have been trapped in the blaze.

The fire department received an emergency call at about 8.50pm before rushing firefighters to the scene to contain the blaze at one of the state’s most recognisable heritage landmarks.

The first fire engine arrived at 9pm and found the blaze involving a two-storey shoplot measuring about 15 by 19 meters, and initial assessments found that about half of the building had been damaged by the fire.

Residents of the area and passers-by shared footage of the fire

On social media, nearby residents of the area and motorists who were passing by shared footage of the burning building.

Some also managed to record firefighters in action, as they attempted to control the fire.

“The old Odeon Cinema is on fire! There goes an iconic historical building. Not sure who was caught in the fire inside,” one Threads user said.

Meanwhile, another Threads user managed to record a bird’s eye view of the raging fire. The building’s roof could clearly be seen collapsing as it lost structural integrity to the blaze.

“The fire at Midnight Black last night. We could see it clearly from our hotel room from beginning to end when the fire was put out,” she said.

The Odeon Cinema

The historic Odeon Cinema on Penang Road in George Town was one of Malaysia’s oldest surviving standalone single-screen cinemas, entertaining generations with Hollywood classics, Asian films, and Hong Kong blockbusters before permanently closing in 2014.

Image: Facebook | Kee Chiew Lam

Originally opened in the early 20th century, the building straddled Lebuh Leith and Lebuh Chulia. Prior to becoming the Odeon, the site operated as the Theatre Royal, offering a cultural hub for the local community.

In August 1940, the Theatre Royal was extensively modernized and officially reopened as the Odeon Cinema. Managed by cinema proprietor Ho Ah Loke, it was upgraded with state-of-the-art projection machines, Western Electric Mirrophonic sound, and air-conditioning.

During the 1940s to 1960s, it raised funds for war relief and played a mix of American classics, Malay films, and Huangmei Opera movies.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.