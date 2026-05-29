“We’re Not Ready”, Climatologist Urges Malaysia To Brace For Climate Extremes

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Malaysia is not prepared to face increasingly intense and frequent climate extremes despite global temperatures continuing to rise towards record levels, according to climate expert Prof Emeritus Dr Fredolin Tangang.

The Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) climatologist warned that the effects of global warming go far beyond rising temperatures alone, as the country is expected to face more severe weather-related disasters in the coming decades.

“Yes, as global warming intensifies, it is not just the immediate impact of temperature that will affect us,” Fredolin said in his WhatsApp reply to TRP.

Prof Emeritus Dr Fredolin Tangang. (Photo credit: UTM)

He was asked whether Malaysia is ready for worsening heatwaves, water shortages and haze episodes.

“A warming climate comes with an increasing frequency and intensity of extremes — heatwaves, floods, droughts and forest fires — that will cause greater impacts on natural and human systems in the coming decades,” he said.

Fredolin stressed that the risks associated with climate change would continue to escalate with every additional degree of global warming.

When asked directly whether Malaysia is adequately prepared to face more intense and frequent climate extremes in the future, Fredolin gave a blunt assessment.

“In my opinion, we’re not,” he said.

The warning comes after the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) recently projected that global average temperatures are likely to remain at or near record highs over the next five years.

The WMO also warned there is a high probability that at least one year between 2026 and 2030 could surpass 2024 as the hottest year ever recorded globally.

Malaysia has already experienced increasingly erratic weather patterns in recent years, including prolonged dry spells, flash floods, and extreme heat, raising concerns about the country’s preparedness for worsening climate-related events.

Fredolin also cautioned that rising global temperatures would significantly affect Malaysia’s food security and cost of living.

Asked how climate change could impact local agriculture, fisheries and prices of basic goods, Fredolin said the country’s food systems would inevitably come under pressure.

“We’ll be impacted. Our food systems will be impacted,” he said.

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