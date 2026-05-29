[Watch] 7 Students Arrested After Viral Video Shows Teen Girl Being Attacked In Sabah

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seven secondary school students aged between 15 and 17 have been detained by police following the circulation of a viral video showing a teenage girl being assaulted by a group of students.

The incident reportedly took place at around 8am on May 22, with the 15-year-old victim allegedly attacked by five female students.

According to Berita Harian, six female students believed to be involved in the assault, along with a male student who recorded the incident, have been arrested to assist in investigations.

The video had since made it rounds on social media and was recently uploaded to Sabah Revolusi Facebook page.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Syed Lot Syed Abdul Rahman said the case is being investigated under Sections 147 and 506 of the Penal Code for rioting and criminal intimidation.

READ MORE: [Watch] Klang Students Threw Chairs At Each Other Over A Girl

He added that the victim lodged a police report at 7.51am the following day.

According to Syed Lot, the suspects are from several different schools around Kota Kinabalu and were believed to have known each other through a WhatsApp group.

The motive behind the assault, however, remains unclear at this stage.

READ MORE: 17YO Boy Arrested For Punching Futsal Opponent With Bicycle Chain

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.