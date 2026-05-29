Negeri Sembilan Man Strikes RM33.9 Million Jackpot With Favourite Sports Toto Numbers

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A man from Negeri Sembilan, who works as a grocery buyer, went home with RM33.9 million in the Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on Wednesday (27 May).

The announcement was posted on Sports Toto’s Facebook page, indicating the man won RM33,908,263.95.

The 46-year-old man won by betting on his favourite set of numbers: 3, 7, 10, 38, 42, and 52. It also helped that he had a strong feeling that he was going to win something big last week. His intuition turned out to be right.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the man shared that he usually bets RM20 per draw and has been betting on one of his favourite number sets consistently for the past few months.

He discovered his good fortune when his friend informed him that someone had won the jackpot. He realised he was the winner after checking his ticket.

He shared that he couldn’t sleep the whole night due to the excitement and kept rechecking the ticket to make sure his numbers really struck gold.

When asked what he plans to do with the winnings, he said he would use it to settle all his outstanding debts.

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