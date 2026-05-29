Graduated And Ready: Malaysian Navy Cadets Complete US Naval Academy Program

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Two Malaysian marine cadets have made the country proud by graduating from the prestigious United States Naval Academy (USNA) Class of 2026.

Cadets Qarin Logman and Mohamad Danish Imran Zainudin have spent the past four years undergoing some of the United States’ most rigorous academic, physical, and leadership training.

The US Embassy in Malaysia shared that it was an honour for the US Navy to host and train the midshipmen, adding that the core mission is to equip global talent with elite skills “so they can return home to lead.”

Upon graduation, Qarin and Danish will soon head back to Malaysia where they’ll be expected to share their world-class Annapolis education and maritime training with the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM).

Their success is a shining example of the deep, enduring U.S.-Malaysia defense partnership. By investing in the next generation of military leaders together, our two nations continue to strengthen a shared commitment to regional security and a free, open Indo-Pacific. US Embassy in Malaysia wrote on Facebook.

Netizens congratulated the two navy graduates and await their return home.

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