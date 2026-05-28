TMJ Backs Military Exercises In Johor, Warns Against Using Armed Forces For Popularity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, said the state remains fully committed to supporting the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), including providing space and cooperation for any military exercises conducted in Johor.

In the same statement, Tunku Ismail, popularly known as TMJ, expressed disappointment over the military institution being used for personal interests or merely to gain attention and popularity on social media.

Without naming any individual, Tunku Ismail said everyone should first understand the Federal Constitution, including the distinction between Federated and Non-Federated States.

“A superficial understanding of military service and constitutional matters only reflects a failure to truly comprehend the sacrifices, discipline, responsibilities and realities endured by members of the Armed Forces,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Tunku Ismail added that he stands firmly with the Malaysian Armed Forces and would continue to provide unwavering support to the country’s military personnel under any circumstances.

“With regard to military training and exercises, the Armed Forces have the necessary space, authority and cooperation to conduct any form of exercise within the state of Johor.

“Such exercises are essential in strengthening operational readiness, enhancing capabilities and refining the skills required to safeguard national security and sovereignty. The Johor Royal Institution and the Johor State Government will continue to extend their full support towards these efforts,” he added.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.