Tengku Zafrul Ready To Contest Anywhere PKR Needs Him — Including Pandan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said he is prepared to contest in whichever parliamentary seat PKR deems necessary in the next general election, including the Pandan seat synonymous with ex-PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

The senior political adviser to Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter would ultimately be decided by the party leadership.

“I am ready to contest anywhere if given the opportunity. (However), I will leave the decisions to the party leadership,” he told was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

Tengku Zafrul made the remarks during PKR’s Hari Raya Aidiladha programme in Pandan.

This is not the first time the former Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister (MITI) has been linked to the Pandan parliamentary constituency, particularly after his move from Umno to PKR.

READ MORE: As Rafizi Exit Reshapes Ground Sentiment, Is Tengku Zafrul PKR’s Top Pick For Pandan?

The current chairman of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) was recently appointed as PKR’s monitoring officer for the Pandan constituency following Rafizi’s resignation as Member of Parliament.

READ MORE: Anwar Steps In As Pandan “Adopted MP” Following Rafizi’s Exit

Previously, TRP reported that former PKR Pandan Youth leader Muhammad Haqimi Mohd Zamri expected Tengku Zafrul to eventually receive the party’s nomination to contest the seat.

During the 15th General Election, Tengku Zafrul contested the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat but lost to Pakatan Harapan candidate Dzulkefly Ahmad of Amanah.

Dzulkefly secured 31,033 votes against Tengku Zafrul’s 30,031, giving the former a slim majority of 1,002 votes.

Despite the defeat, Anwar later appointed Tengku Zafrul as a senator for a second term in December 2022 before he was appointed as MITI minister.

He relinquished the ministerial portfolio following the expiry of his senatorship tenure last year.

Tengku Zafrul had previously served in the cabinets of the country’s last three prime ministers including Anwar, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.