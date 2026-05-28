Raya “Joke” Backfires On Ex-Pulai Sebatang Rep After Syed Saddiq Trolling Post Sparks Backlash

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On social media, it is not uncommon for politicians to criticise or mock their opponents.

However, a recent attempt by former one-term Pulai Sebatang state assemblyman from Amanah, Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman, to troll Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has drawn public backlash.

This was especially so as the post was shared during the Muslim celebration of Hari Raya Aidiladha, further amplifying criticism from netizens.

In his Facebook post, Muhammad Taqiuddin appeared to take a swipe at the Muda leader, writing:

“Lucky Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman gets to go on a trip to Japan.

“We don’t even have time to bring our family to KLCC.

“Anyway, enjoy your holiday with your family. Don’t worry, I’ll take care of Muar during Raya Haji.

“But I just want to ask — which mosque carpet are you lying on? I can see the yellow prayer line.”

The post quickly backfired, with many netizens criticising him instead.

Some urged him to mind his own affairs, while others defended Syed Saddiq, particularly highlighting his efforts in fundraising and assisting constituents in Muar.

In response to the backlash, Muhammad Taqiuddin defended his remarks in the comment section, insisting that his post was meant as a joke and that others should not take it too seriously.

Syed Saddiq celebrated Aidiladha in Shibuya, Japan, alongside his family, his fiance Bella Astillah, and her two children.

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