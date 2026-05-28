Morning Routine Derailed For KL Commuters As Train Runs Off Tracks

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Rapid KL this morning (28 May) confirmed that one of its LRT trains had derailed while passing a track switch zone near Chan Sow Lin station in Kuala Lumpur, disrupting services on the Ampang-Sri Petaling line.

In an official statement, the train operator also confirmed that the 25 passengers onboard were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.

The company said its technical team was investigating the incident while repair works were ongoing.

Meanwhile, alternative train services and free shuttle buses have been activated to alleviate congestion and help commuters continue their journeys.

Earlier, photos and videos of the derailed train made its rounds on social media and quickly became viral.

Passengers could be seen disembarking the train and walking towards a nearby station while being guided by Rapid KL staff. The incident has caused major disruptions along the line.

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